The Ireland team we’d like to see start against Italy

Back three:

Andy Farrell doesn’t tend to rotate his team too heavily during the Six Nations and given Mack Hansen’s absence, coupled with the fact Ireland have a break week ahead of their round three meeting with Wales, it makes sense to stick with the back three that started in Marseille.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe are important pillars of this Irish side and Calvin Nash will benefit from that security again on the back of a strong first Six Nations start.

Centres:

There remains some doubt around Garry Ringrose’s availability and there’s no need to rush him back into the picture. Robbie Henshaw was outstanding against France and should continue at 13. There’s a case to start Stuart McCloskey at 12 but Bundee Aki was a good foil for Jack Crowley in Marseille and has carried his strong World Cup form into the Six Nations.

Half-backs:

Crowley has to start again to gain more experience leading this Ireland team. The France win was just the out-half’s fourth Test start – and 10th cap overall – but already he looks the leading candidate to succeed Johnny Sexton. The Italy game looks a perfect opportunity to allow him kick on again after a strong showing in France, where he played flat to the line and was nailed six of seven kicks off the tee.

It would be no surprise if Farrell stuck with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half but this looks an opportune time to start Craig Casey. The 24-year-old has started just three times for Ireland, and two of those have been games against Italy. That he knows Munster teammate Crowley so well only furthers the case to start the two together this weekend.

Front row:

The trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong remain Ireland’s first-choice front row but Ireland can make changes here and still enjoy supremacy up front.

Sheehan is established as one of the best hookers in the world but when his first Test start arrived against Italy just two years ago, Leinster teammate Rónan Kelleher already had 18 caps to his name. Kelleher has continued to offer a strong option off the bench during Sheehan’s incredible rise and should rotate into the starting side this weekend.

We’d also opt to start Finlay Bealham ahead of Tadhg Furlong, but would keep Andrew Porter at loosehead to retain some continuity.

Second row:

After his star turn in Marseille, Joe McCarthy has to get a chance to build on his all-action performance. The second row is one of the most exciting young prospects in world rugby and looks primed to play a pivotal role in this championship.

With McCarthy keeping his place, we’d make a change alongside him. Tadhg Beirne was superb last week but has played a lot of rugby this season – the France game was his eighth 80-minute performance since returning from the World Cup. We’d offer Beirne a well-earned rest and reinstate James Ryan, who will be chomping at the bit having lost his place in the starting team last week.

Back row:

Jack Conan made a big impact off the bench in France and can do damage against the Italians. We’d start Conan at number eight, keep Josh van der Flier at openside and bring Ryan Baird into the team at openside.

The Leinster player has looked dynamic and dangerous playing at six for this season, and would bring nice balance in an all-Leinster backrow.

This is the Ireland team we’d like to see Andy Farrell name for Sunday Six Nations meeting with France:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey