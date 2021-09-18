Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 18 September 2021
Advertisement

Monaghan to make first Test start as Ireland make four changes for crucial Italy encounter

Laura Feely, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins are the other three players introduced to Adam Griggs’ starting XV.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 1:13 PM
45 minutes ago 517 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5552495
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

HEAD COACH ADAM Griggs has made four changes to his Ireland side who lost to Spain for Sunday’s crucial Rugby World Cup Europe qualifier with Italy in Parma (2pm, RTÉ Player/World Rugby YouTube/rugbyworldcup.com/2021).

In come Laura Feely, Sam Monaghan, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins, replacing Lindsay Peat, Nichola Fryday, Brittany Hogan and Lucy Mulhall respectively.

Captain Ciara Griffin moves from openside to eight.

Higgins’ return to midfield sees her rekindle her Six Nations centre partnership with Sene Naopu, while Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood remain the half-back pairing for tomorrow’s do-or-die encounter.

Lock Monaghan will be making her first Test start after coming off the bench for her debut against Spain.

“After a difficult result last weekend, we have collectively put the head down this week, conducted honest reviews and identified the areas we need to improve,” said Griggs. “We have implemented and executed those improvements in training and that gives us confidence going into Sunday.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

“Italy will present a challenge, particularly with a home crowd behind them, but we are familiar with their threats and have left no stone unturned in our preparations for this game.”

Ireland team (to play Italy)

  • 15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)
  • 14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe  (Railway Union/Munster)
  • 13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster
  • 11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
  • 1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 3. Linda Djougang  (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • 4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)
  • 7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign, the dressing-room debacle which overshadowed the interpros, and where Irish women’s rugby goes from here.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie