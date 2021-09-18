Monaghan to make first Test start as Ireland make four changes for crucial Italy encounter

HEAD COACH ADAM Griggs has made four changes to his Ireland side who lost to Spain for Sunday’s crucial Rugby World Cup Europe qualifier with Italy in Parma (2pm, RTÉ Player/World Rugby YouTube/rugbyworldcup.com/2021).

In come Laura Feely, Sam Monaghan, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins, replacing Lindsay Peat, Nichola Fryday, Brittany Hogan and Lucy Mulhall respectively.

Captain Ciara Griffin moves from openside to eight.

Higgins’ return to midfield sees her rekindle her Six Nations centre partnership with Sene Naopu, while Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood remain the half-back pairing for tomorrow’s do-or-die encounter.

Lock Monaghan will be making her first Test start after coming off the bench for her debut against Spain.

“After a difficult result last weekend, we have collectively put the head down this week, conducted honest reviews and identified the areas we need to improve,” said Griggs. “We have implemented and executed those improvements in training and that gives us confidence going into Sunday.

“Italy will present a challenge, particularly with a home crowd behind them, but we are familiar with their threats and have left no stone unturned in our preparations for this game.”

Ireland team (to play Italy)

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)

