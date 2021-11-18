First start at 10 for Breen and three uncapped players in 23 as Griggs names final Ireland side

CIARA GRIFFIN WILL captain Ireland for the last time in what will also be head coach Adam Griggs’ final game in charge when Japan come to the RDS on Saturday.

Griggs has shuffled his deck with three players expected to earn their first caps off the bench, while a new-look half-back partnership of Kathryn Dane and Enya Breen will steer the ship with the latter making her first start at out-half.

Leinster duo Mary Healy and Ella Roberts and Connacht back Shannon Touhey are the soon-to-be debutantes, while Munster’s Aoife Doyle returns to the starting XV on the right wing. Doyle is joined in the back three by Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan, both of whom keep their places from last Friday’s win over USA.

Breen replaces Stacey Flood at 10, with Flood, Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe all due to fly to Dubai on Sunday to prepare for Ireland’s return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action next week. None of the four will be involved for the XVs on Saturday.

Laura Feely, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are named in the front row, with Aoife McDermott returning at lock alongside Sam Monaghan. Skipper Griffin starts at blindside for her 41st cap, with Edel McMahon continuing at openside and Hannah O’Connor returning from injury to start at eight.

“Following on from last week’s win over USA, this is a really exciting opportunity for the group as we head into our second Autumn Test,” said head coach Griggs. “A number of players have earned their opportunity and it’s important to explore the depth within the group and build layers of experience as the group build towards the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

“It is particularly exciting to see a number of young players coming through the interpros and All-Ireland League, and for them to get their chance at Test level this weekend is paramount as the team enters a new cycle.”

Saturday’s fixture versus Japan will be broadcast live on RTÉ2. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

10. Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

2. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster).

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Mary Healy (Naas/Suttonians/Leinster)

19. Anna Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

20. Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)

21. Alisa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

22. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)

23. Ella Roberts (Wicklow/Leinster)

