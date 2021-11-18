Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

First start at 10 for Breen and three uncapped players in 23 as Griggs names final Ireland side

Ciara Griffin will captain Ireland for the final time in what will be her 41st Test.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 5:11 PM
10 minutes ago 95 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5605553
UL Bohs, Munster and Ireland's Enya Breen.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
UL Bohs, Munster and Ireland's Enya Breen.
UL Bohs, Munster and Ireland's Enya Breen.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CIARA GRIFFIN WILL captain Ireland for the last time in what will also be head coach Adam Griggs’ final game in charge when Japan come to the RDS on Saturday.

Griggs has shuffled his deck with three players expected to earn their first caps off the bench, while a new-look half-back partnership of Kathryn Dane and Enya Breen will steer the ship with the latter making her first start at out-half.

Leinster duo Mary Healy and Ella Roberts and Connacht back Shannon Touhey are the soon-to-be debutantes, while Munster’s Aoife Doyle returns to the starting XV on the right wing. Doyle is joined in the back three by Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan, both of whom keep their places from last Friday’s win over USA.

Breen replaces Stacey Flood at 10, with Flood, Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe all due to fly to Dubai on Sunday to prepare for Ireland’s return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action next week. None of the four will be involved for the XVs on Saturday.

Laura Feely, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are named in the front row, with Aoife McDermott returning at lock alongside Sam Monaghan. Skipper Griffin starts at blindside for her 41st cap, with Edel McMahon continuing at openside and Hannah O’Connor returning from injury to start at eight.

“Following on from last week’s win over USA, this is a really exciting opportunity for the group as we head into our second Autumn Test,” said head coach Griggs. “A number of players have earned their opportunity and it’s important to explore the depth within the group and build layers of experience as the group build towards the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

“It is particularly exciting to see a number of young players coming through the interpros and All-Ireland League, and for them to get their chance at Test level this weekend is paramount as the team enters a new cycle.”

Saturday’s fixture versus Japan will be broadcast live on RTÉ2. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland

  • 15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
  • 14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)
  • 13. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)
  • 12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • 11. Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)
  • 10. Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster)
  • 9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
  • 1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 2. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)
  • 3. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)
  • 4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)
  • 7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

  • 16. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 18. Mary Healy (Naas/Suttonians/Leinster)
  • 19. Anna Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)
  • 20. Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)
  • 21. Alisa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 22. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)
  • 23. Ella Roberts (Wicklow/Leinster)

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie