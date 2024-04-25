Sam Monaghan among three changes for Ireland's championship closer with Scotland

RETURNING CAPTAIN SAM Monaghan is one of three changes made by head coach Scott Bemand to his Ireland team to face Scotland in Saturday’s crucial Women’s Six Nations closer with Scotland at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (2:30pm, RTÉ Two).

Gloucester-Hartbury star Monaghan returns in the second row to partner Dorothy Wall, while there are two further switches in a backline which this weekend will include Enya Breen in the centre and Méabh Deely at fullback.

Meanwhile, Sevens star Katie Heffernan is set to earn her first Ireland XVs cap from the bench. Railway Union and Leinster flier Heffernan impressed for the Wolfhounds in the Celtic Challenge and has been an ever-present on the Sevens circuit in recent seasons.

In spite of last weekend’s 88-10 defeat to England at Twickenham, Ireland are still in the frame to seal automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Bemand’s side will know what they have to do come kick-off at 2:30pm on Saturday, with bottom side Wales hosting Italy (the latter are currently level on match points with Ireland, and are ahead of them in the table only due to a superior points difference of +2) at 12:15.

“Last week was tough but we’ve seen great bounce back in training,” said the Ireland head coach.

“This weekend, the Six Nations reaches its climax and with some good performances, we’re in a position to compete for that World Cup qualification.

“We’re excited to bring Scotland to Belfast and a quality Kingspan Stadium. It’ll be a large and enthusiastic crowd. We’re looking forward to them revving up the atmosphere to really drive the home advantage.

“With lots of permutations possible, we’ll focus on bringing the best of us to go after that winning performance.”

Ireland (v Scotland)

15. Méabh Deely

14. Katie Corrigan

13. Eve Higgins

12. Enya Breen

11. Béibhinn Parsons

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Aoife Wafer

7. Edel McMahon

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney

17. Niamh O’Dowd

18. Sadhbh McGrath

19. Fiona Tuite

20. Shannon Ikahihifo

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

22. Aoife Dalton

23. Katie Heffernan