Ryan Byrne/INPHO James McClean before the game.
# Selection
Stephen Kenny rings the changes for Ireland's clash with Gibraltar
Michael Obafemi, Jamie McGrath, and Dara O’Shea are among those earning a chance to impress.
17 minutes ago
Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made five changes for tonight’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium. 

Michael Obafemi replaces Adam Idah to partner Evan Ferguson in attack, with James McClean replacing Callum O’Dowda and captaining the side on the occasion of his 100th cap. 

Jamie McGrath earns a rare start in place of Jayson Molumby, with Jason Knight replacing the suspended Matt Doherty. Dara O’Shea returns to the team in place of Darragh Lenihan. 

It is likely Knight will play at right wing-back, with McClean at left wing-back. Cullen will anchor the midfield with Smallbone and McGrath ahead of him, while Obafemi partners Evan Ferguson.

 

Kenny agreed that anything other than a win tonight would be “unthinkable” in Ireland’s bid to qualify for Euro 2024. They are on zero points after two games in the campaign so far, with Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Greece following on from March’s 1-0 loss at home to France. 

Gibraltar are bottom of the group, having lost 3-0 to all of Greece, the Netherlands, and France. 

Dundalk’s Louie Annesley starts for Gibraltar. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
