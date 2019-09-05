This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No surprises in Ireland team selected for Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland

Mick McCarthy’s side face one of their toughest tests in the qualifying campaign this evening in Dublin.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 6:21 PM
38 minutes ago 6,016 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4797000

mick-mccarthy Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

– Paul Dollery reports from Aviva Stadium

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland team that will start in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland (7.45pm) is very much along expected lines.

The Boys in Green will be aiming to maintain their undefeated run in Group D, having taken 10 points from a possible 12 thus far.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who has conceded just once in his last six international outings, will make his 11th consecutive start for his country.

In the fifth game of his second tenure as manager, Mick McCarthy has again selected the same back-four. Captain Seamus Coleman is joined in defence by Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh and Enda Stevens.

Despite being without a club up until three weeks ago, Hearts midfielder Glenn Whelan returns to the side after sitting out the win against Gibraltar in June.

He’ll be joined in the middle of the park by Premier League duo Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick, who wins his 50th Ireland cap. Ireland’s midfield trio have amassed a combined total of just four starts between them at club level so far this season.

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick will lead the attack, with support being provided from the flanks by clubmate Callum Robinson and James McClean of Stoke City.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (c), Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens; Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane; Callum Robinson, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; David McGoldrick.
Subs: Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers, Cyrus Christie, Alan Browne, Scott Hogan, John Egan, Ronan Curtis, Callum O’Dowda, Alan Judge, Josh Cullen, Kevin Long, James Collins.  
SWITZERLAND: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Ricardo Rodriguez; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović. 
Subs: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Jacques François Moubandje, Silvan Widmer, Renato Steffen, Eray Cümart, Albian Ajeti, Christian Fassnacht, Admir Mehmedi, Mario Gavranović, Edimilson Fernandes, Loris Benito.  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

