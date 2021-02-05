BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

James Lowe gets the nod as Ireland name their team for Six Nations opener

Andy Farrell has opted for five Leinster backs in his starting XV while Josh Van Der Flier gets selected at openside.

By Garry Doyle Friday 5 Feb 2021, 11:17 AM
10 minutes ago 2,239 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5346293
James Lowe will start tomorrow.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
James Lowe will start tomorrow.
James Lowe will start tomorrow.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL’S WILLINGNESS to take risks with his team-selections was evident today, when he named James Lowe in his starting XV to play Wales on Sunday, with Jordan Larmour relegated to the bench.

Lowe, the New Zealander who qualifies for Ireland through the residency rule, made a try-scoring debut against the Welsh in November,  before struggling a week later in the defeat to England.

He has been injured since, but despite his inactivity, Farrell has opted to include him in the team alongside Hugo Keenan and Keith Earls in his back three.

The midfield partnership is an all-Leinster combo, Robbie Henshaw winning the fight for the inside centre slot ahead of Bundee Aki, with Garry Ringrose edging out Chris Farrell for the No13 jersey. 

At half-back, captain Johnny Sexton hooks up yet again with Conor Murray – one of two Munster men in the backline.

In the pack, the big selection debate focused on the backrow, where Josh Van Der Flier won the nod over fellow Leinster flanker, Will Connors. Munster captain, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander partner Van Der Flier.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne were named in the second row, which was widely anticipated, while the front row selection of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter was also expected. Complimenting this selection is the considerable presence of Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong on the bench.

Among the remaining replacements, Iain Henderson’s name stands out, while there are also spots for hooker, Ronan Kelleher, Connors, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, Ulster out-half, Billy Burns, and Larmour.

Ireland

15: Hugo Keenan

14: Keith Earls

13: Garry Ringrose

12: Robbie Henshaw

11: James Lowe

10: Johnny Sexton

9: Conor Murray

1: Cian Healy

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2: Rob Herring

3: Andrew Porter

4: Tadhg Beirne

5: James Ryan

6: Peter O’Mahony

7: Josh Van Der Flier

8: CJ Stander

Replacements

16: Ronan Kelleher

17: Dave Kilcoyne

18: Tadhg Furlong

19: Iain Henderson

20: Will Connors

21: Jamison-Gibson Park

22: Billy Burns

23: Jordan Larmour

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie