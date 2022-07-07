Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Ireland select Sexton and make one change to their starting XV with Hansen in for Earls

Finlay Bealham and Rob Herring come into the match-day squad at the expense of Tom O’Toole and Dave Heffernan.

Garry Doyle reports from Dunedin
By Garry Doyle Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 5:21 AM
28 minutes ago 417 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5810071
Hansen has been recalled to the Ireland team.
Hansen has been recalled to the Ireland team.
Hansen has been recalled to the Ireland team.

AS EXPECTED JOHNNY Sexton has been selected by Ireland for the second test of their three match series here in New Zealand despite the fact he was replaced in the first half of last Saturday’s game after he failed a head injury assessment.

Sexton has subsequently passed two further head injury assessments – HIA2 and HIA3 and as per World Rugby rules, he is free to play this weekend (kick-off Saturday, 8.05am).

The Ireland captain is partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park. The remainder of the backline sees just one change to last weekend’s 42-19 defeat in Eden Park, with Mack Hansen coming into the side to replace Keith Earls.

Munster wing, Earls, is fit to play although he was rested from training on Tuesday on the back of his intense schedule last week when he played two games in the space of four days, the first against the Maori All Blacks, the second at Eden Park against New Zealand.

Hansen, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan comprise the back three; Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue their partnership in midfield.

There are no changes in the pack as Leinster trio, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, are selected in the front row, James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne have another chance to further their relationship in the second row, while the back row sees Peter O’Mahony start at blindside, Josh van der Flier continue at openside and Caelan Doris start at No8.

Among the replacements there are two changes – Tom O’Toole losing out to Finlay Bealham, who missed last weekend’s game with Covid, while Rob Herring, who had a minor injury, returns to replace Dave Heffernan. Four of the remaining six replacements, Cian Healy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki have gone on Lions tours, with Kieran Treadwell and Joey Carbery also selected as cover in the second row and at outhalf.  

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Ireland

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle  / reports from Dunedin
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie