Ireland select Sexton and make one change to their starting XV with Hansen in for Earls

AS EXPECTED JOHNNY Sexton has been selected by Ireland for the second test of their three match series here in New Zealand despite the fact he was replaced in the first half of last Saturday’s game after he failed a head injury assessment.

Sexton has subsequently passed two further head injury assessments – HIA2 and HIA3 and as per World Rugby rules, he is free to play this weekend (kick-off Saturday, 8.05am).

The Ireland captain is partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park. The remainder of the backline sees just one change to last weekend’s 42-19 defeat in Eden Park, with Mack Hansen coming into the side to replace Keith Earls.

Munster wing, Earls, is fit to play although he was rested from training on Tuesday on the back of his intense schedule last week when he played two games in the space of four days, the first against the Maori All Blacks, the second at Eden Park against New Zealand.

Hansen, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan comprise the back three; Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue their partnership in midfield.

Introducing your Ireland team for Saturday's second Test in Dunedin! ✊#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 7, 2022

There are no changes in the pack as Leinster trio, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, are selected in the front row, James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne have another chance to further their relationship in the second row, while the back row sees Peter O’Mahony start at blindside, Josh van der Flier continue at openside and Caelan Doris start at No8.

Among the replacements there are two changes – Tom O’Toole losing out to Finlay Bealham, who missed last weekend’s game with Covid, while Rob Herring, who had a minor injury, returns to replace Dave Heffernan. Four of the remaining six replacements, Cian Healy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki have gone on Lions tours, with Kieran Treadwell and Joey Carbery also selected as cover in the second row and at outhalf.

Ireland

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki