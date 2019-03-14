This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid

Joe Schmidt has also recalled Andrew Porter, Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux to his squad for his final Six Nations match.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 2:21 PM
46 minutes ago 8,140 Views 32 Comments
https://the42.ie/4540988

MUNSTER LOCK TADHG Beirne is set to make his Six Nations debut for Ireland as Joe Schmidt’s men try to upset and overtake Wales in the race for the title on Saturday (kick-off 14.45).

Beirne, who returned to Ireland last year after an immensely successful stint in Wales with Scarlets, replaces Iain Henderson as one of three changes to the side who started the win over France last Sunday.

Tadhg Beirne Beirne in training at Carton House this morning. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Rob Kearney is back after his late withdrawal ahead of the win over Les Bleus and the back-line is otherwise unchanged as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership outside the tried and trusted Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.

With Wales chasing a 14 straight win, Sean O’Brien is recalled to the openside berth he occupied against Italy, replacing Josh van der Flier, who limped off early last weekend and keeping Jack Conan among the replacements for what promises to be a physically punishing Test in Cardiff.

Sean O'Brien and Peter O'Mahony O'Brien and O'Mahony at Carton House. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Conan is joined on the bench by Connacht trio Quinn Roux, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty. Andrew Porter joins Niall Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne as front row reinforcements, while Jordan Larmour reverts to the 23 shirt he initially held last weekend.

Ireland (v Wales)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Sean O’Brien
8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19.  Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21.  Kieran Marmion
22. Jack Carty
23. Jordan Larmour

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    CHELTENHAM
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
    IRELAND
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'
    'I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition'
    Man United could face Champions League fixture reversal, say Uefa
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie