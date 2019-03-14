Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid

MUNSTER LOCK TADHG Beirne is set to make his Six Nations debut for Ireland as Joe Schmidt’s men try to upset and overtake Wales in the race for the title on Saturday (kick-off 14.45).
Beirne, who returned to Ireland last year after an immensely successful stint in Wales with Scarlets, replaces Iain Henderson as one of three changes to the side who started the win over France last Sunday.
Rob Kearney is back after his late withdrawal ahead of the win over Les Bleus and the back-line is otherwise unchanged as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership outside the tried and trusted Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.
With Wales chasing a 14 straight win, Sean O’Brien is recalled to the openside berth he occupied against Italy, replacing Josh van der Flier, who limped off early last weekend and keeping Jack Conan among the replacements for what promises to be a physically punishing Test in Cardiff.
Conan is joined on the bench by Connacht trio Quinn Roux, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty. Andrew Porter joins Niall Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne as front row reinforcements, while Jordan Larmour reverts to the 23 shirt he initially held last weekend.
Ireland (v Wales)
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Sean O’Brien
8. CJ Stander
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Jack Carty
23. Jordan Larmour
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (32)