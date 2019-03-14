Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid

MUNSTER LOCK TADHG Beirne is set to make his Six Nations debut for Ireland as Joe Schmidt’s men try to upset and overtake Wales in the race for the title on Saturday (kick-off 14.45).

Beirne, who returned to Ireland last year after an immensely successful stint in Wales with Scarlets, replaces Iain Henderson as one of three changes to the side who started the win over France last Sunday.

Beirne in training at Carton House this morning. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Rob Kearney is back after his late withdrawal ahead of the win over Les Bleus and the back-line is otherwise unchanged as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership outside the tried and trusted Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.

With Wales chasing a 14 straight win, Sean O’Brien is recalled to the openside berth he occupied against Italy, replacing Josh van der Flier, who limped off early last weekend and keeping Jack Conan among the replacements for what promises to be a physically punishing Test in Cardiff.

O'Brien and O'Mahony at Carton House. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Conan is joined on the bench by Connacht trio Quinn Roux, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty. Andrew Porter joins Niall Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne as front row reinforcements, while Jordan Larmour reverts to the 23 shirt he initially held last weekend.

Ireland (v Wales)

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Sean O’Brien

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Quinn Roux

20. Jack Conan

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Jack Carty

23. Jordan Larmour

