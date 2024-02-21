Match-winner Sean Edogbo handed first start as Ireland U20s host Wales

SEAN EDOGBO HAS been rewarded for his match-winning cameo against Italy with a first start in Ireland’s U20 Six Nations clash with Wales on Friday evening.

Edogbo, younger brother of rising Munster star Edwin, marked his U20s debut in style in Round 2 as he came off the bench to score the late try that saved Ireland from a shock defeat.

He starts in the back row as one of four changes made by head coach Richie Murphy, all in the pack.

Murphy sends out an all-new front row of Ben Howard, Henry Walker and Patreece Bell, while Edogbo’s inclusion at blindside sees Joe Hopes push into the second row, with Alan Spicer the man to miss out.

Kick-off at Virgin Media Park is at 7.15pm on Friday, with the game live on RTÉ 2.

Ireland U20 v Wales

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

4. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements: