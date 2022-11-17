O'Brien and McCloskey start in Ireland team to face the Wallabies

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has included Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien in his starting XV for Saturday’s autumn Test against Australia [KO 8pm, Virgin Media/Amazon].

25-year-old O’Brien will win his third cap on the left wing, while Stuart McCloskey has been retained at inside centre despite Bundee Aki’s return from suspension. The Connacht centre makes his comeback on the Irish bench.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune drops out of the matchday 23 with O’Brien selected to start and Mack Hansen moving over to the right wing.

Hugo Keenan is fit to start at fullback after overcoming a knock, while captain Johnny Sexton is back from a dead leg. Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier, and James Ryan are all fit to start too.

Meanwhile, Leinster’s 21-year-old lock Joe McCarthy is set to make his Test debut off the Ireland bench.

Garry Ringrose will team up with McCloskey in midfield, while Sexton partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

The front row of Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong is restored, while Ryan resumes his second row pairing with Tadhg Beirne. Van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony return to the back row as Caelan Doris moves back to number eight after wearing the six jersey against Fiji last weekend.

McCarthy is included on the Irish bench, while Munster out-half Jack Crowley could win his second cap as a replacement.

Autumn Series

Ireland (v Australia):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Craig Casey

22. Jack Crowley

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [NZR].

