Farrell's selection for Tonga will be intriguing and it could be crucial

AS ANDY FARRELL told us last week, Ireland believe they can’t pick a bad team out of their 33-man group at the World Cup.

While there are obviously first-choice players, Farrell said that “whatever side we put out is going to be a good side.” He has faith in all 33.

And whatever way Farrell has gone with his selection for Saturday’s clash with Tonga in Nantes, the Irish side should have enough quality to earn a second Pool B win, teeing them up nicely for their crucial meeting with the Springboks. Ireland will be gunning for another try-scoring bonus point this weekend, as well as looking to build their points difference.

Even though Ireland are heavy favourites for this weekend’s tie at the Stade de La Beaujoire, this promises to be one of Farrell’s most intriguing team selections in a long time. It’s certainly the most difficult to predict in a long time.

With that Springboks tie looming, there’s a case to be made for removing many of Ireland’s key players from the line of fire to be sure they’re fully fit and ready to go against the South Africans in what could be the pool decider.

But equally, it’s fair to argue that Ireland should be going full-strength for this weekend’s game, both to respect the threat of Tonga but also to build more rhythm and connection within the first-choice side that will be trying to beat the Boks a week later.

The actual selection could lie somewhere in between those two points, with Farrell blending some first-choice players with other squad members rotated into the starting XV this weekend. That would still allow Farrell to rest pivotal personnel who seem less replaceable than others – Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, and Caelan Doris, for example.

Johnny Sexton’s involvement has been the big debate in recent days but the Ireland captain seems very likely to feature this weekend, whether as the starting number 10 or off the Irish bench.

Having been sidelined for nearly six months before his return last weekend against Romania and with his retirement now looming large, Sexton wants to play every single minute he can so it would be no surprise to see him at number 10 again.

The squad members who weren’t involved last weekend against Romania and are fit – Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, and Jimmy O’Brien – will all have been desperate to feature here. It seems likely that Farrell will include some of them in the matchday 23.

Sheehan’s return to full training after his foot injury is particularly welcome given just how good he has been for Ireland, so it will be interesting to see whether Farrell launches him straight back into action ahead of that Springboks tie. Sheehan would surely enjoy the chance to have a tune-up.

A game against Tonga might not seem hugely significant in the grand scheme of things, but this selection from Farrell is crucial given what lies ahead. Taking on the Springboks with a confident, cohesive team is vital, but if Ireland want to win this World Cup, they will have to peak much later than the next two weekends.

Farrell has been consistently vindicated with his decision-making around his teams and the composition of his wider squad, so whatever way this one goes, he will have some confidence he has got it right.

Ireland are due to officially name their matchday 23 in Nantes around 3pm Irish time tomorrow.