IRELAND GO AGAIN at the Rugby World Cup 2023.

After last weekend’s 82-8 hammering of Romania, Tonga are up next tomorrow in Pool B.

Andy Farrell’s side are heavy favourites once again, with the bookmakers’ handicap Ireland -38.

Kick off in Nantes is 8pm Irish time [9pm local], with the action live on RTÉ and ITV.

What do you think the result will be?