Irish fans turn Nantes green as Farrell's men bid to keep Tonga stars quiet

THERE IS REAL talent in the Tongan ranks and for that reason, Ireland will need to treat them with wariness in Nantes tonight [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ]. But one thing the ʻIkale Tahi, the Sea Eagles, don’t have is Ireland’s sheer cohesion.

In fairness, there aren’t many sides who come close to Ireland’s level of connection and understanding of each other. The eye-catching coherence between Ireland’s players is arguably their real superpower. It’s most obvious in attack when they string together sequences of short, crisp passes as other team-mates simultaneously run clever lines that distract the defence.

That’s not to say Tonga won’t be able to put together anything similar but their challenge is akin to starting from scratch every time they come into camp. Ireland’s journey has brief intermissions along the way, of course, but Tonga’s is like a series of different movies.

The latest edition is, admittedly, a blockbuster of sorts given the high-profile additions thanks to World Rugby’s change in the eligibility rules. Charles Salesi Piutau, Vaea Fifita, Augustine Pulu, and Malakai Fekitoa are the four ex-All Blacks who start today, while Toulouse centre Pita Ahki is another recent new face.

Israel Folau missed out on the World Cup through injury, while his fellow former Wallaby, Adam Coleman, has been sidelined recently and doesn’t feature today in Nantes for this World Cup Pool B clash with the Irish.

The likes of Piutau and Fifita will probably have moments of brilliance against Andy Farrell’s side, but the question is whether Tonga can put together a sustained, collective performance to really challenge the world’s number-one ranked side. Ireland are looking to make it 15 wins in a row today and they’ve beaten some good teams in that run.

Tonga should benefit from having not played last weekend, allowing them another hard training week together, and there is a quiet determination within their group, even if they recognise just how difficult their pool is.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

They would have been waiting for confirmation of Ireland’s team sheet with interest this week, keen to see just how strong Farrell is going. The Ireland boss ended up naming what is close to his first-choice team, with only Dan Sheehan and Jamison Gibson-Park missing.

Having built a little more momentum last weekend against Romania, it seems clear the Ireland head coach now wants to see a really convincing, complete display from his team a week before the big pool clash with South Africa. Of chief importance is Ireland nailing their lineout, which has had a few hiccups recently.

Johnny Sexton will be directing the show and if he scores 10 points or more, he will become Ireland’s top points-scorer of all-time. The only honour that the 38-year-old, Ireland’s oldest player ever, really cares about earning now is a World Cup winner’s medal.

These are early days in the campaign, he hopes, and this clash at Stade de la Beaujoire is about Ireland tuning up to the kind of pitch we know they can hit at their best. The Tongans will surely have their purple patches – Farrell would welcome a true test for his team after last weekend’s stroll in the park – but Ireland should have too much class.

It should also help that Nantes has been turned green for the occasion, even if Ireland will be wearing their white jerseys today. As in Bordeaux last weekend, the Irish have pitched up in impressive style. This interesting city near the west coast of France has welcomed the visitors with open arms and another raucous atmosphere is expected at a venue that holds 35,000 people.

Mercifully, the weather will be rather different from last weekend’s scorching sun in Bordeaux. It’s predicted to be overcast in Nantes and there might even be a bit of rain at some stage during the day, with the temperature expected to be around 22°C when Ireland and Tonga kick-off at 9pm local time.

That’s a lot of time for players and coaches to kill today, but the Irish fans have plenty to keep them occupied. They’re hoping that tonight’s show is a big reminder of Ireland’s true quality and a big statement of their World Cup credentials.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. David Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Iain Henderson

20. Ryan Baird

21. Craig Casey

22. Ross Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw

Tonga:

15. Salesi Piutau

14. Afusipa Taumoepeau

13. Malakai Fekitoa

12. Pita Ahki

11. Solomone Kata

10. William Havili

9. Augustine Pulu

1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

2. Paula Ngauamo

3. Ben Tameifuna (captain)

4. Sam Lousi

5. Halaleva Fifita

6. Tanginoa Halaifonua

7. Sione Talitui

8. Vaea Fifita

Replacements:

16. Sam Moli

17. Tau Koloamatangi

18. Sosefo Apikotoa

19. Semisi Paea

20. Solomone Funaki

21. Sione Vailanu

22. Sonatane Takulua

23. Fine Inisi

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].