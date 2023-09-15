'He is a serious player' - Ireland wary of Tonga's backline threats

IRELAND WILL HAVE been busy with their opposition individual analysis this week. While Tonga have yet to really click collectively, there’s no doubting the calibre of players littered throughout their team.

The side to face Ireland in Nantes tomorrow includes four former All Blacks in fullback Charles Piutau, centre Malakai Fekitoa, scrum-half Augustine Pulu, and back row Vaea Fifita.

Fekitoa is well known to Munster fans after his central role in their URC success last season but former Ulster player Piutau is the key man for the Tongans.

While they weren’t all that impressive in their World Cup warm-up games, Piutau was at the heart of most good things they did. The 31-year-old, who has signed for Japanese club Shizuoka Blue Revs for next season, will be a big threat to Ireland tomorrow at Stade de la Beaujoire.

“He is a serious player, isn’t he?” said Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan today in Nantes.

“He is a real threat for them and he has shown it for years now, he is experienced.

“They have threats across their backline and in the pack so we’ve got to familiarise ourselves with them but we’ve known some of their threats for years.”

Last night in Lille, World Cup host France had a rather stressful experience against Uruguay. Les Bleus emerged as 27-12 winners but they were far from their best against the impressive Uruguayans, having rotated their team heavily.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Stade de le Beaujoire in Nantes. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland haven’t opted to rotate for tomorrow but the game in Lille showed how underdogs can cause hassle for the top sides.

“I think we all probably watched that game last night and were impressed with the way Uruguay played,” said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby.

“They didn’t give France a moment to settle into the game and get into their rhythm and they played some really good attacking rugby themselves.

“We know these teams have limited time together outside World Cup cycles and then in World Cup cycles they get that 10 to 12 week period together and they become really quality outfits. Over the four-year cycle, they probably don’t have that time to gel.

“But we know the likes of Uruguay and other teams in those positions become stronger and stronger and we are expecting a similar type of game tomorrow night.”

Having played in temperatures of 35°C last weekend in Bordeaux, it should be a little cooler for Ireland in Nantes, even if it is still 29°C today. Indeed, there may be rain ahead of the clash with the Tongans.

“I was thinking of putting a jumper on today,” said Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong.

“Although it’s hot, it doesn’t feel hot. It’s been like an oven or someone blowing a hair dryer in your face the last few weeks.”