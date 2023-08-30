Ireland name 30-player training squad ahead of October tournament in Dubai

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bernard has today announced a 30-player training squad ahead of their trip to Dubai in October to compete in the inaugural WXV3 competition.

The squad will come together for camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday 10 September, as they step up their preparations for the three games.

The fixtures see Ireland play at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai against Kazakhstan on Friday 13 October, Colombia on Saturday 21 October and Spain on Saturday 28 October.

There are five uncapped players in the training squad in Ulster’s Fiona Tuite, Leinster’s Sarah Delaney and Katie Whelan, Munster’s Siobhan McCarthy, and Connacht’s Ciara Barrett.

New Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand has today named a 30-player Ireland training squad ahead of the inaugural WXV3 competition in Dubai ⬇️#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 30, 2023

Three of those – Delaney, Whelan and Barrett – make the step up from the Ireland U20 side that toured Italy in June.

Béibhinn Parsons and Eve Higggins are notable inclusions after helping the Ireland Sevens outfit bag Olympic qualification last year.

Six players have been selected by Bernard to train with the squad during their preparations in Eimear Corri, India Daley, Kayla Waldron, Leah Tarpey, Megan Collis and Ruth Campbell.

Ireland Women’s Training Squad

Forwards:

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)*

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)*

Siobhan McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)*

Backs:

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)*

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster).

*Denotes uncapped

Additional Players: