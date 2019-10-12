This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Three early tries hand Ireland perfect start against Samoa

Converted tries from Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton put Ireland into a 21-0 lead against Samoa.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,355 Views 3 Comments
Tadhg Furlong charges through the Samoan defence.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Tadhg Furlong charges through the Samoan defence.
Tadhg Furlong charges through the Samoan defence.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE MADE a superb start against Samoa as they chase the bonus point in Fukuoka, with Joe Schmidt’s side swooping for three tries in the opening 20 minutes.

It took just over three minutes for Ireland to cross for the opening try of the game, and it came from captain Rory Best.

The Ulster man found Iain Henderson from the lineout, before joining the back of the maul and charging through the Samoan defence.

The Ireland captain has now scored four tries for Ireland since 2018, having scored just one try between 2013 to 2017.

Ireland doubled their lead six minutes later.

This time it was Tadhg Furlong who powered over, fending off the tackle of four Samoans before dotting down.

Johnny Sexton was next to cross, finishing off a fine move after Jordan Larmour made the initial break before finding the supporting run of his Leinster teammate.

Sexton converted his own try to take his haul to 11 points.

Samoa have since replied with a try from Jack Lam, taking the score to 21-5.

 

Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Read next:

