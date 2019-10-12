Watch: Three early tries hand Ireland perfect start against Samoa

IRELAND HAVE MADE a superb start against Samoa as they chase the bonus point in Fukuoka, with Joe Schmidt’s side swooping for three tries in the opening 20 minutes.

It took just over three minutes for Ireland to cross for the opening try of the game, and it came from captain Rory Best.

The Ulster man found Iain Henderson from the lineout, before joining the back of the maul and charging through the Samoan defence.

04: TRY Ireland!



Perfect start for Ireland as Rory Best powers over at the back of a line-out maul.



Source: eir Sport /Twitter

The Ireland captain has now scored four tries for Ireland since 2018, having scored just one try between 2013 to 2017.

Ireland doubled their lead six minutes later.

This time it was Tadhg Furlong who powered over, fending off the tackle of four Samoans before dotting down.

09: TRY Ireland!



Brilliant from Tadgh Furlong as he bursts through four tackles before crossing for Ireland's second try in the opening 10 minutes.



Source: eir Sport /Twitter

Johnny Sexton was next to cross, finishing off a fine move after Jordan Larmour made the initial break before finding the supporting run of his Leinster teammate.

Sexton converted his own try to take his haul to 11 points.

21: TRY Ireland!



Sexton ➡️ Larmour ➡️ Sexton



Ireland are three quarters of the way to a bonus point in Fukuoka!



Source: eir Sport /Twitter

Samoa have since replied with a try from Jack Lam, taking the score to 21-5.