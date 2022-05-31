Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 31 May 2022
Ireland to face the Philippines on Turkey training camp as qualifier preparations ramp up

Vera Pauw’s side play Georgia in their next World Cup qualifier on 27 June.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 31 May 2022, 12:57 PM
10 minutes ago 281 Views 0 Comments
Vera Pauw's Ireland are in a favourable position in Group A.
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will face the Philippines in an international friendly as part of a nine-day training camp in Turkey ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Vera Pauw’s side continue their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament against the Group A minnows in Gori on Monday, 27 June [KO 5pm Irish time]. Ireland enjoyed a record-breaking 11-0 win the last time the sides met in Dublin. 

With three games to go in the campaign, the Girls In Green are in a good position for a coveted play-off spot. They’re third in Group A, two points behind main second place rivals Finland, but with a game in hand. They welcome the Finns to Tallaght Stadium for a decisive showdown on 1 September, before finishing off against Slovakia away five days later.

Pauw will will name her squad for the Georgia camp on 15 June, prior to departure for Antalya, Turkey.

The game against the Philippines — ranked 54th in the world, 24 places below Ireland — is scheduled for Sunday, 19 June.

Meanwhile today, Ireland’s young guns have learned their fate with the draws made for the 2022/23 Women’s U19 and U17 European Championship qualifiers. 

Dave Connell’s U19s will head to Poland to take on the hosts, along with France and Northern Ireland in three Group A5 games, while James Scott’s U17s travel to The North for their Group A3 games against the host nation, as well as Austria and Finland.

Both sides will be in action in October, with the finals tournaments to be played in Belgium (U19) Estonia (U17) in 2023.

2022/23 UEFA WU19 European Championship Qualifiers – Round 1

Tuesday, October 4 | Republic of Ireland v Poland
Friday, October 7 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland
Monday, October 10 | Republic of Ireland v France

2022/23 UEFA WU17 European Championship Qualifiers – Round 1

Friday, October 21 | Republic of Ireland v Austria
Monday, October 24 | Republic of Ireland v Finland
Thursday, October 27 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland.

