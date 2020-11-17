BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 17 November 2020
Ireland U17 defender signs first pro contract

It’s been a day to remember for Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5270190

Source: Crystal Palace FC/YouTube

17-YEAR-OLD Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola has signed his first professional contract, the club have announced.

The Ireland U17 international grew up in Dublin, lining out for St. Mochta’s FC and St Kevin’s Boys, before first moving to London in 2014.

He helped Palace win the U15 Super Floodlit Cup in 2019, the same year he featured in all three of the Irish U17 side’s European Championship qualifiers.

Adaramola, who has been a regular for the Premier League club’s U18 side this season, told the club’s official website upon signing the deal: “I just feel so happy. I’m just grateful for everyone who’s been with me throughout this journey and now the hard work continues.

The next step is to be around the first-team as much as possible and to do well in the league this season.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Congratulations to Tayo on signing his pro forms.

“Tayo follows in the recent footsteps of fellow U18 players Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney in committing his future to the club, and this announcement shows that following our recent elevation to Category 1 status, we are wholeheartedly committed to retaining our best talent.

“This is a landmark day in Tayo’s career and everyone here is looking forward to seeing him work even harder to further his progression.”

Read next:

