Thursday 11 April, 2019
Ireland to play two of their three U17 European Championships group stage games in Dublin

Colin O’Brien’s charges face Greece, Czech Republic and Belgium in next month’s tournament.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 6:21 PM
25 minutes ago 362 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588021
Ireland U17 manager Colin O'Brien watches his side play at Tallaght Stadium last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland U17 manager Colin O'Brien watches his side play at Tallaght Stadium last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND U17S WILL play two of their Euro U17 Championships group stage affairs in Dublin and another in Waterford, it has been confirmed.

Colin O’Brien’s charges will face Greece at Tallaght Stadium on the opening day of the competition, Friday 3 May, before travelling to the RSC in Waterford for the round two affair against Czech Republic. 

They’ll conclude their group stage programme against Belgium in Tallaght on 9 May.

All matches will kick-off at 7pm.

Should Ireland progress to the quarter-finals, their first knockout tie would take place in either Tallaght or The Carlisle Grounds, Bray — UCD Bowl and Tolka Park are the other last eight venues.

The final will be played in Tallaght on 19 May.

Colin O'Brien and John O'Shea Colin O'Brien and former Ireland international John O'Shea at the U17 European Championships launch. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Friday 3 May:
Group A
Czech Republic v Belgium: 12:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)
Republic of Ireland v Greece: 19:00, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)
Group B
Netherlands v Sweden: 17:00, Regional Sports Centre (Waterford)
France v England: 19:00, City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Saturday 4 May:
Group C
Iceland v Russia: 12:00, Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Portugal v Hungary: 19:00, UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Group D
Spain v Austria: 16:00, Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow)
Italy v Germany: 18:30, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)

Monday 6 May:
Group A
Belgium v Greece: 17:00, City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic: 19:00, Regional Sports Centre (Waterford)
Group B
Netherlands v England: 17:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)
France v Sweden: 17:00, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)

Tuesday 7 May:
Group C
Iceland v Hungary: 12:00, Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Portugal v Russia: 15:00, UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Group D
Italy v Austria: 19:00, City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Spain v Germany: 19:00, Regional Sports Centre (Waterford)

Thursday 9 May:
Group A
Belgium v Republic of Ireland: 19:00, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)
Greece v Czech Republic: 19:00, Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow)
Group B
France v Netherlands: 16:30, UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Sweden v England: 16:30, Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Friday 10 May:
Group C
Portugal v Iceland: 17:00, City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Russia v Hungary: 17:00, Regional Sports Centre (Waterford)
Group D
Italy v Spain: 19:00, UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Austria v Germany: 19:00, Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) 

 

Knockout phase

Sunday 12 May:
Quarter-final 1 or 2: 13:00, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)
Quarter-final 1 or 2: 19:00, Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow)

Monday 13 May:
Quarter-final 3 or 4: 16:30, Tolka Park (Dublin)
Quarter-final 3 or 4: 19:00, UCD Bowl (Dublin)

Thursday 16 May:
FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: 12:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)
Semi-final: 16:30, UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Semi-final: 19:00, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)

Sunday 19 May:
Final: 16:30, Tallaght Stadium (Dublin)

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

