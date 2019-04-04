This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland draw Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece as they prepare to host Euro U17 finals

The tournament will take place across four counties – Dublin, Longford, Waterford and Wicklow.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 7:10 PM
1 hour ago 988 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4577320
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE
The Irish team (file pic).
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

IRELAND HAVE DRAWN Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece for next month’s U17 European Championships.

The tournament will occur between 3 and 19 May. It is set to take place across four counties — Dublin, Longford, Waterford and Wicklow — with the following venues to be used: Carlisle Grounds, City Calling Stadium, RSC, Tallaght Stadium, Tolka Park, UCD Bowl and Whitehall Stadium. 

Tallaght Stadium has been selected to host the final. The Irish team, one of 16 teams to feature in the competition, will play two of their group games in Tallaght and one at the RSC in Waterford.

Ireland legend John O’Shea was on hand to conduct the draw on Thursday evening at the Dublin Arena.

Groups Draws

Group A: Ireland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece

Group B: Netherlands, France, England, Sweden

Group C: Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, Russia

Group D: Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

