Ireland draw Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece as they prepare to host Euro U17 finals

IRELAND HAVE DRAWN Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece for next month’s U17 European Championships.

The tournament will occur between 3 and 19 May. It is set to take place across four counties — Dublin, Longford, Waterford and Wicklow — with the following venues to be used: Carlisle Grounds, City Calling Stadium, RSC, Tallaght Stadium, Tolka Park, UCD Bowl and Whitehall Stadium.

Tallaght Stadium has been selected to host the final. The Irish team, one of 16 teams to feature in the competition, will play two of their group games in Tallaght and one at the RSC in Waterford.

Ireland legend John O’Shea was on hand to conduct the draw on Thursday evening at the Dublin Arena.

Groups Draws

Group A: Ireland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece

Group B: Netherlands, France, England, Sweden

Group C: Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, Russia

Group D: Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria

