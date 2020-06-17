Ireland U17 international Dan Rose completes move to Schalke

GERMAN SIDE SCHALKE have signed 16-year-old goalkeeper Dan Rose on a long-term contract.

Rose, a Republic of Ireland U17 international, will begin life at the Bundesliga club as part of their U19 squad.

The English-born youngster, whose mother is Irish, had been playing at Everton, whose offer of a new contract he rejected in order to move to Germany.

“Delighted to sign for Schalke, can’t wait to get started!” he wrote on Instagram.

Rose helped the Ireland U17s to advance to the next stage of the European Championship qualifiers by playing in last November’s wins over Andorra, Montenegro and Israel.

Colin O’Brien’s side were then drawn in a group with Slovakia, Scotland and Czech Republic for the elite phase of qualification, which was due to take place in March.

However, those fixtures – and the tournament itself, which was scheduled to begin in Estonia in May – were all cancelled due to Covid-19.

Rose becomes the third Irish underage international on the books of a Bundesliga club, joining 17-year-old Wolfsburg defender Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty and 19-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Conor Noss.

