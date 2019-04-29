This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U17 squad announced for Euros on home soil with Parrott's involvement still unclear

Colin O’Brien has named 19 players, with one spot yet to be finalised.

By Emma Duffy Monday 29 Apr 2019, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,011 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4610748
Ireland and Tottenham star Troy Parrott.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Ireland and Tottenham star Troy Parrott.
Ireland and Tottenham star Troy Parrott.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

Updated at 12.11

IRELAND U17 HEAD coach Colin O’Brien has named a 19-man squad for the upcoming Uefa European Championships, which will be played on these shores, with Tottenham’s Troy Parrott a notable absentee as it stands.

While Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and Derby County’s Festy Ebsoele return to the squad after call-ups to the Ireland U21 and U19 set-ups, Parrott’s involvement is still unclear.

“A decision will be made on the final player to complete the squad with O’Brien still in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of playmaker Troy Parrott being involved,” a press release from the FAI reads.

The 17-year-old Dubliner has been on fire for Spurs U19s and U23s since returning from injury earlier this month. He was called up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad in March for the side’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier, but was forced to sit out after sustaining the toe injury.

Parrott could also potentially play in the Euro U19 finals in July, with Ireland one of eight teams to have qualified for the tournament. 

“We’ll know today,” manager Colin O’Brien said, when asked about Parrott. “Spurs still have to make their final decision on it. There’s a lot going on at the club. You have to respect that. He’s at a level now at the club where he may be needed for certain games et cetera. But they’ve told us they’d give us a decision today.

“If Troy’s available, he’ll add to us no doubt. We’ve planned for [the tournament without him].

“What’s impacting [Tottenham's] thinking is they’ve had injury issues with the seniors. Players underneath that, 23s or youths, may be moved up through the ranks. If Pochettino needs x amount of players for training, he may need players from the underage groups or he needs certain players for his squad or travelling squad, they will get bumped up.

“The same principle on Monday night if you look at James Furlong that played with Shamrock Rovers against Dundalk. It’s brilliant to see that James is in our squad but Rovers had a few issues with injuries or suspensions and a young boy gets an opportunity.”

On Parrott’s excellent form, O’Brien added: “I’ve just played a hand in his development. There’s been a lot of other people. We gave him a platform to play up an age group last year. He grabbed it and he’s progressed again. With this age group, you look at players right now, but also for the long term. You cannot knock progression. That’s what we all want to see. We all want to see a young player play for our senior team. And hopefully a couple of these players will progress on to that.”

ireland Source: FAIreland Twitter.

While the U17 Boys in Green qualified directly for this week’s event as hosts, the long wait ends for European action ends on Friday as the tournament kicks off.

O’Brien’s side face Greece, Czech Republic and Belgium in Group A, lining out in Tallaght Stadium and RSC, Waterford. This is the third year in-a-row that the Ireland boss will lead a side in this tournament, with quarter-final finishes achieved in Croatia (2017) and England (2018).

But with this edition on home soil, he’s encouraging the public to come out and support the side.

“I can’t stress it enough to the public, this really is the biggest competition that they can play in,” O’Brien said.

“It’s the best of the best in Europe coming to Ireland – there is going to be some serious quality on the doorstep and we have some quality in our team as well.

“Even for our own development, to play in front of an Irish crowd, getting behind the team, we know how well our supporters get behind our teams, and we really need that. We will need that 12th man, because tournament football is demanding, you have three games in seven days.

“Every bit of support we can get, whether it is in Tallaght or coming down to the RSC, come out and support us.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Republic of Ireland Under 17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Harry Halwax (Derby County)

Defenders: Sean McEvoy (Ballinmallard United), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Real Betis), Luke Turner (Aberdeen), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Charlie McCann (Manchester United), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Brandon Holt (St Patrick’s Athletic), Seamas Keogh (Southampton), Ronan McKinley (Derry City), Sean Kennedy (Sunderland), Festy Ebsoele (Derby County)

Forwards: Matt Everitt (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joshua Giurgi (Norwich City)

Fixtures – Group A

  • Friday, 3 May: Republic of Ireland v Greece, Tallaght Stadium, KO 7pm
  • Monday, 6 May: Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic, RSC Waterford, KO 7pm
  • Thursday, 9 May: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Tallaght Stadium, KO 7pm

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie