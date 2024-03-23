Ireland U17s miss out on Euros after defeat to Germany

IRELAND U17S HAVE missed out on qualification for this year’s European Championship in Cyprus after suffering a second consecutive defeat in their elite qualifying group.

Colin O’Brien’s side were beaten 2-0 by Germany in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, on Saturday, and with just one game remaining they will be unable to seal the top-two finish required to reach the finals in May.

First-half goals by Kilian Sauck and Francis Onyeka ended the Irish dream at the Estádio Dr José de Matos, with Michael Prus’ Germans taking pole position in the group on four points — at least until the meeting of Portugal (3PTS) and Croatia (1PT) later on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland will face Croatia in their final group game on Tuesday.