PREPARATIONS FOR THIS year’s Uefa U17 European Championships continued on Friday evening as Ireland fell short in a warm-up friendly against Finland, suffering a 1-0 defeat in Waterford.

This year’s championships are being held across Ireland from May 3-9, with head coach Colin O’Brien hoping to match an impressive recent record in which his sides have reached back-to-back quarter-finals in 2017 and again in 2018.

On Friday a goal from Kuopion Palloseura forward Eetu Rissanen was enough to seal victory for the visitors to the RSC. The 16-year-old took full advantage of a stray back pass before beating Derby U18 goalkeeper Harry Halwax.

The sides will meet again on Monday afternoon at Tallaght Stadium in what will be Ireland’s final international friendly before the Euros get underway, with matches at this year’s competition being held in Dublin, Longford, Waterford and Wicklow.

The 15 teams at this year’s tournament will learn their opponents on 4 April when the draw takes place at the Aviva Stadium.

HT: #IRLU17🇮🇪 0-0 Finland🇫🇮



It's a game of few chances in the RSC as both defences are on top!

