Ireland U17s draw with Italy in opening Euros elite round qualifier

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U17s recorded a 2-2 draw with Italy in their opening game in Uefa European U17 Championship Elite Round qualifying.

Romeo Akachukwu opened the scoring on 24 minutes before Colin O’Brien’s team went two up when Ike Orazi forced a second that was eventually given as an own goal by Italy goalkeeper Tommaso Martinelli.

Italy fought their way back through a converted penalty Tommaso Ravagnoli and then a goal from Mattia Mannini to ensure that the points were shared in this Group 6 game in Cyprus.

The first goal for Ireland arrived after good work by Naj Raza led to Martinelli tipping a cross onto to crossbar and Romeo followed up to head in from close range.

Shamrock Rovers ace Orazi then wreaked havoc with a strong run and cut back that was eventually deflected into the back of the Italian net.

Ireland were dealt a blow before the game even started when defender Jake Grante was injured during the warm-up, leading to Stanley Ashbee being promoted to the starting line-up.

O’Brien will be able to take a lot of positives from this performance, where his team registered five attempts on goal and struck the post as their positive play saw them get in behind the Italian defence.

The defensive showing from Ireland was also impressive and that will stand to them with games against Ukraine (Friday) and Cyprus (Monday) to come as they seek qualification for this summer’s finals tournament.

Ireland reached the Elite Phase with a win 4-0 over Armenia and draws against Belarus (2-2) and Norway (1-1) back in October.

Report courtesy of FAI.ie

Italy: Tommaso Martinelli; Alessandro Ventre (Francesco Crapisto 53), Edoardo Sadotti, Gabriel Ramaj, Matteo Cocchi; Lorenzo Riccio (Mattia Liberali 78), Leonardo Mendicino (Andrea Bonanomi 54), Mattia Mannini; Marco Romano, Tommaso Ravagnoli, Federico Ragnoli Galli (Filippo Scotti 67).

Republic of Ireland: Jason Healy; Daniel Babb, Freddie Turley, Stanley Ashbee, Corey O’Sullivan; Daniel McGrath, Niall McAndrew, Naj Razi (Taylor Mooney 81); Ike Orazi, Mason Melia (Nickson Okosun 61), Romeo Akachukwu (Luke Kehir 61);

Referee: Jasper Vergoote (Belgium).

