Ireland U19s and U17s to host Euro qualifying groups as draws are made

Tom Mohan’s men take on Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia, while Colin O’Brien’s side face Estonia, Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4915866

tom-mohan Ireland U19s manager Tom Mohan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE DRAWS FOR the 2020/21 U19s and U17s European Championship qualifiers have taken place today. 

The Republic of Ireland’s U19s, managed by Tom Mohan, have been put in Group 7 with Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. 

Those games will take place in Ireland on 11, 14 and 17 November of next year, with the venues yet to be announced. 

The two top in each group and the third-placed side with the best record join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, from which seven finalists will qualify along with hosts Romania. 

Ireland U19s draw Ireland's U19s are in Group 7. Source: Twitter/Uefa.com

There will also be a new Uefa Nations League-style mini-tournament, which sees Ireland up against the Netherlands, hosts Turkey and Croatia at one venue.

Meanwhile, Colin O’Brien’s U17s will host the Group 3 qualifiers against Estonia, Northern Ireland and Slovakia on 21, 24 and 27 October. Again, the venues are to be confirmed. 

Ireland U17s draw The U17s groups. Source: Twitter/Uefa.com

The top two in each group and four third-placed teams with the best records will qualify for the elite round alongside the Netherlands and Spain, with 15 nations going through to the finals along with the hosts, Cyprus. 

Having qualified for the Elite Round of the 2019/20 Championship, Ireland’s U17s will meet Scotland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in Scotland on 25, 28 and 31 March. 

