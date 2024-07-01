Ireland squad announced for Women's U19 European Championships

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S Under-19s squad has been announced for this summer’s European Championships in Lithuania.

Dave Connell has named a strong 20-player squad as Ireland gear up to play Spain, Germany and Netherlands in Group B.

The Young Girls In Green open their campaign against holders Spain on Monday 15 July.

The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals, where an Irish team including Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly finished in 2014.

18 of Connell’s 20 players have featured in the SSE Airtriciy Women’s Premier Division this season, while Athlone Town goalkeeper Katie Keane and Peamount United trio Jess Fitzgerald, Freya Healy and Ellen Dolan have all trained with the senior international team.

Advertisement

Donegal sisters Jodie and Keri Loughrey could become the first female siblings to represent Ireland at a major tournament.

The Squad heading to the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships this July! 🤩



🇪🇸 v 🇮🇪 | July 15th

🇮🇪 v 🇩🇪 | July 18th

🇮🇪 v 🇳🇱 | July 21st#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/U4YwV0jEcn — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 1, 2024

“We are looking forward to the challenge of testing ourselves against the best teams in the world at this level. This is what tournament football is all about,” Connell, who was also manager of the history-making team 10 years ago, said.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the players to grasp this opportunity and we are ready to do our country proud. The team spirit that we have built throughout qualifying can be a strength for us and we will be fully prepared going into each game.”

Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Athlone Town), Jayne Merren (Wexford)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford), Aoife Turner (MVLA Soccer), Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen (Galway United), Aoife Kelly (Shamrock Rovers), Mary Phillips (Athlone Town)

Midfielders: Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Sophie Morrin (University of Texas), Jess Fitzgerald, Freya Healy (Peamount United), Jodie Loughrey, Keri Loughrey (Sligo Rovers)

Forwards: Joy Ralph, Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers), Ceola Bergin (Wexford), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Rola Olusola (Galway United), Hazel Donegan (Athlone Town)

2024 Uefa Women’s Under-19 European Championships Group B

Monday 15 July: Spain v Ireland, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12pm

Thursday 18 July: Ireland v Germany, Jonava City Stadium, KO 12pm

Sunday 21 July: Ireland v Netherlands, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12pm.