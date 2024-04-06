Ireland U19s qualify for Euros for the first time since 2014

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S U19s have qualified for the Uefa European Championships for the first time since 2014.

The Girls in Green booked their place at the finals tournament in Lithuania following a 4-1 win over Iceland in their opening Group A2 game and a 1-0 victory against Austria today.

Shamrock Rovers forward Joy Ralph hit the decisive goal in the second half of that tie as both sides finished with 10 players, with Freya Healy was receiving two yellows. This is the second time that head coach Dave Connell has led a women’s U19 squad to a Euros.

Meanwhile in the League of Ireland, tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Galway United has been postponed.

A statement released today reads that the game has been called off due to “health and safety concerns owing to the risk of travelling, flying debris and power outages in the Sligo area amid an Orange Weather Warning issued by Met Eireann.”

Information regarding a re-fixture of the game will be released at a later date.

