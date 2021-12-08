England among opponents as Irish U19s given difficult European Championship draw

THE Republic of Ireland U19s have been given a daunting task to qualify for next year’s European Championships.

Tom Mohan’s side navigated the preliminary qualifying group – finishing second behind Bosnia and Herzegovina – and today were paired with Portugal, England, and Armenia in the elite round of qualifying. Portugal were the top seeds in qualifying.

Only the group winner will qualify for next summer’s tournament in Slovakia, which runs from 18 June to 1 July.

The games will be played in a single round-robin format next March, at a location yet to be announced.

The Republic of Ireland U17s have also learned their opponents in the elite phase of the upcoming European Championships. They will also face Portugal, along with Finland and Bulgaria. These games will take place in March.

And looking further ahead, Colin O’Brien’s side were also assigned their opponents in the preliminary phase for the U17 Euro 2023 qualifiers in Hungary. They will face Norway, Belarus, and Armenia in the first group phase either next summer or autumn, and will hope to progress to the elite round by finishing in the top two of the group.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Republic of Ireland U19s Opponents, 2022 Euros Elite Qualifying Phase: Portugal, England, Armenia

Republic of Ireland U17s Opponents, 2022 Euros Elite Qualifying Phase:Preliminary Qualifying Phase: Portugal, Finland, Bulgaria

Republic of Ireland U17s Opponents, 2023 Euros Preliminary Qualifying Phase:Preliminary Qualifying Phase: Norway, Belarus, Armenia