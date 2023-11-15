Brighton youngster O'Mahony on the double as Ireland U19s kick off Euro qualifiers with win

BRIGHTON’S MARK O’MAHONY was on the double as the Republic of Ireland U19s got their European Championship qualification campaign off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win against Albania.

O’Mahony scored a goal in either half in Elbasan before his former Cork City clubmate Franco Umeh made the points safe with Ireland’s third just before the hour mark.

Advertisement

Tom Mohan’s side now have less than 72 hours before they return to action against Slovenia in Rrogozhine on Saturday morning.

Ireland were in front after just five minutes when 18-year-old O’Mahony, who moved from Leeside to Brighton in January, stole between two defenders to tap in Naj Razi’s cross from three yards out.

Erald Krasniqi equalised on 23 minutes for Albania, but Ireland were back in front early in the second half when O’Mahony glanced Umeh’s inviting cross beyond goalkeeper Klevi Totosh in the 56th minute.

And Crystal Palace man Umeh capped his Player of the Match performance when he pounced for Ireland’s third just three minutes later, heading home Cory O’Sullivan’s dinked cross.

Ireland: Andrew Wogan; Freddie Turley (Senan Mullen 90), Luke Browne, Lewis Temple, Cory O’Sullivan; Romeo Akachukwu, Darius Lipsuic, Rocco Vata (Sean Moore 89); Naj Razi (Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh 79), Franco Umeh, Mark O’Mahony.

Albania: Klevi Totoshi; Klevis Haxhari, Ermal Meta, Ardit Nuredini (Adi Kurti, 45’), Elton Fikaj; Arlind Kurti, Jordi Jaku, Oresti Kosmallari (Kledi Marinaj 63); Dean Vranici (Devi Duro, 45’), Erald Krasniqi, Flavio Sulejmani (Luis Buzi 63).