Blow to Ireland's Euro hopes as they go down late to France

THE IRELAND U19S’ European Championship hopes were dealt a blow, as they suffered a 1-0 loss to France in Armenia today.

The French dominated much of the game and were rewarded in the 83rd minute, as Monaco youngster Wilson Isidor headed home.

Tom Mohan’s side rallied late on, but could not find an equaliser amid humid conditions this evening.

In the earlier group game, Norway and Czech Republic drew 0-0.

It means Ireland can still qualify in second. If they beat the Czechs on Sunday, and the Norwegians fail to defeat France, the Boys in Green will reach the semi-finals.

