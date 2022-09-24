Ireland U19s qualify for Euros Elite Phase after big win over Wales

Justin Ferizaj and Franco Umeh scored for the Boys In Green today.

Justin Ferizaj and Franco Umeh scored for the Boys In Green today.

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s have qualified for the Elite Phase of the European Championships after beating Wales 2-0 this afternoon.

Late goals from Justin Ferizaj and substitute Franco Umeh ensured Ireland made it two wins out of two in Group 4, with another invaluable three points and a second clean sheet in-a-row secured.

Tom Mohan’s star-studded side were deserving 6-0 winners over Gibrltar on Wednesday, with Mark O’Mahony (three), Tommy Lonergan, Nathan Fraser and Sean Grehan all on the scoresheet.

Today’s clash at Nantporth Stadium in Bangor wasn’t just as straightforward, a much tougher challenge in store for the Boys In Green as the hosts looked to bounce back from their 0-0 draw with Hungary.

A tight, tense first half unfolded, though there were chances: the excellent O’Mahony for Ireland, and Wales’ Cameron Congreve later denied by the post. Opportunities were at a premium, though, and proceedings continued in that matter in the second period.

Just when it looked like Ireland would settle for what would have been a good point, they edged in front in the 87th minute when Bohemians youngster Ferizaj stabbed a hopeful cross from the right flank into the bottom left-hand corner.

And Umeh sealed a massive win deep into injury when he raced clear and emphatically drilled the ball into that same corner.

Next up for Ireland is their final group game against Hungary at the same venue on Tuesday evening [KO 6pm].

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2023 Elite Phase along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section. Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July 2023.

Wales: Hollingshead; Bell, Ludvigsen, Hanks, Williams; Colwill, Jewitt White (Purcell 74), Cotterill (Bennett 74), Lloyd (Murphy Bennett 91); Congreve, Crole (Wigley 74).

Republic of Ireland: Byrne; Abankwah, Grehan, Murphy; Curtis, Maher (Gallagher ht), McJannet, Ferizaj, Clarke (Zefi 63); Fraser (Umeh ht), O’Mahony (Vata 76).

Referee: Vitālijs Spasjoņņikovs (Latvia).