Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

Darragh Burns and Phil Neville's son Harvey included in one-off Irish U20s camp

A special camp of U20 players has been called for this month, with many of the named players having not played for Ireland in two years.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 11 Mar 2022, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,746 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5708221
Darragh Burns.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Darragh Burns.
Darragh Burns.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

JIM CRAWFORD WILL provide over a one-off camp for U20 Irish players this month, with the squad announced earlier today. 

The pandemic saw several underage football tournaments cancelled, which meant the FAI lost out on coaching time with certain age groups, particularly those who would have played at U19 level in 2020 and 2021. 

To help rectify the situation, Jim Crawford has selected a squad of U20 players – those born in 2002 – who will play a one-off friendly against a Republic of Ireland Amateur XI. 

There will be scope for some of those to impress in the U20 squad to link up with the U21 squad for this month’s European Championship qualifier Sweden in Borås on March 29.

“I’m delighted to have this group of players join us for a camp – it will be a tough game against tough opposition”, said Jim Crawford.

“It gives us an opportunity to have a look at 2002-born players who haven’t had the chance to wear the Ireland jersey since 2019. That’s a long time in football, so it’s important we get this group in as we look at options for the next U21s qualification campaign.”

Included in the squad is St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns, whose transfer from Northern Ireland has been completed. Harvey Neville of Inter Miami, son of the club’s manager Phil, is also included, having previously been named in an Irish U19 squad in 2019. He qualifies through a Derry connection on his mother’s side of the family. 

Joe Hodge, who impressed for Ireland in the run to the semi-finals at the U19 Euros in 2-19, has recovered from a long-term back injury to be included. English-born Tom Hill, who signed a professional contract at Liverpool in 2020, is an attacking midfielder who has battled long-term knee injury and is included in an Irish squad for the first time. Hill has played once for Liverpool’s first team, against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in December 2019. 

Armstrong Oko-Flex, a fixture of the West Ham bench in the Premier League in recent weeks, is also included. 

Republic of Ireland U20s squad

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Defenders: Zak Delaney (Bath City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nico Jones (Brentford), Harvey Neville (Inter Miami), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Conor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Timi Sobowale (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders: Tom Hill (Liverpool), Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion), Killian Philips (Crystal Palace), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Kian Leavy (Reading), Flynn Clarke (Norwich City)

Forwards: Darragh Burns (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Tom Cannon (Everton), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Deji Sotona (Brentford)

Match information
Republic of Ireland U20s v Republic of Ireland Amateur selection, Home Farm FC, Whitehall, Dublin, KO 7.30pm

Ticket information: TBC

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie