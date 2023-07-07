Ireland ring the changes with fresh faces for semi-final against South Africa

IRELAND HEAD COACH Richie Murphy has been able to make nine changes for his side’s World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final against South Africa.

Following a 47-27 win over Fiji in their final pool game on Tuesday, captain Gus McCarthy is one of a number of first choice stars to return and freshen up the XV for the clash in Cape Town on Sunday (live on Virgin Media Two at 3.30pm Irish time).

Ruadhan Quinn will start in the back row after a head injury ruled him out previously, while half backs Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne resume their partnership.

Our World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final line up! 🟢#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 7, 2023

Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and James Nicholson make up the Ireland back three, with Hugh Gavin and John Devine named in midfield.

Up front, captain McCarthy is joined by Paddy McCarthy and Ronan Foxe in the pack, with Charlie Irvine partnering Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the engine room. In the back row, Diarmuid Mangan is at blindside flanker, Ruadhan Quinn at openside and Brian Gleeson wears number eight.

Danny Sheahan, man of the match in the win over Fiji is the pick of the replacements.

Ireland

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

1. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements: