Teamsheet

Ireland unveil starting side to face Italy in their World U20 rugby opener

Italy await in Ireland’s first pool game.
3.56pm, 27 Jun 2024
IRELAND HAVE NAMED their starting side for Saturday’s World Rugby U20 championship opener agaisnt Italy in Cape Town.

Head coah Willie Faloon has revealed his selection for the Pool B opener at the DHL Stadium, with Evan O’Connell captaining the side from the second row, where he will partner Alan Spicer.

Ben O’Connor is at full-back, while Jack Murphy and Oliver Coffey are the half-back pair. 

Connacht’s Max Flynn will make his U20 debut at openside, while Jake O’Riordan is another newcomer amongst the replacements.

Brian Gleeson is a notable absentee, while Hugh Gavin, a standout performer in the Six Nations earlier this year, is on the bench.

Kick-off is 3.30pm (Irish time).

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Italy)

  • 15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
  • 13. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 12. Sam Berman (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • 10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • 9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 1. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
  • 3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
  • 4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (captain)
  • 6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 7. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)*
  • 8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)
  • 18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 19. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 20. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • 21. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*
  • 22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 23. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
