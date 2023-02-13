The out-half with shades of Johnny Sexton and prepping for 'tougher and bigger' Italians

IRELAND’S U20 SIX Nations Grand Slam defence remains intact after two games, but they’re not quite through the storm yet. Friday night’s eight-try shootout with France was a game for the ages in front of a sold out crowd at Musgrave Park.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Smiles all round after Ireland's win over France. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

After briefly falling behind their visitors, and with their unbeaten run on the line, the brilliant Sam Prendergast drilled a late penalty between the posts to see Ireland safely over the line.

The atmosphere in Cork after the full-time whistle was equal parts relief and euphoria, with a week’s break to look forward to. But, after conquering the challenges brought by Wales and France in their first two outings, Round 3 against Italy in Treviso won’t be much easier.

Ireland struggled to contain the powerful France pack throughout the tie, particularly when they shipped two yellow cards in the second half. But head coach Richie Murphy says that the Italians are even stronger in that department.

Still, he’s happy to see that their winning run is trucking on.

“The Italians are tougher and bigger, but this is great preparation for that.”

“We’ve tended to struggle to beat the French and we’ve managed two last-minute wins in the last two years, but they seem to be the level,” Murphy noted after Ireland’s 33-31 victory on Friday night.

Advertisement

”It’s very satisfying to stay in the fight. As a coach, we just look at the areas that we need to get better at. That’s the challenge for these guys: to start improving again and move on to the next challenge.”

Once again, Prendergast earned the plaudits for Ireland’s win. Similar to the Welsh game, he kicked superbly and had an almost flawless return of six from seven attempts at the posts. He slotted all of his conversion efforts and missed his second-last penalty just a few moments before hitting the decisive score. That quick mental recovery in the concluding minutes of a tight contest just underlines Prendergast’s potential.

By contrast, France had a forgettable night from the tee. Their starting out-half Tom Raffy was taken off after missing a penalty, despite scoring two conversions. His replacement, Hugo Reus, managed just one of three conversions. So, where France faltered, Ireland and Prendergast prospered.

“Sam showed really good leadership,” said Murphy. “He took control of the game and tried to play in the right areas. He had a couple of tackles, holding two players up, and then obviously kicking the goal in the end is a big moment.

“In fairness to him, over the last two weekends, he’s brought his game to a new level.”

There’s a spotlight on Prendergast right now, but Murphy assuredly says that the coaching staff are managing the hype and know how to “keep him down.” But while it’s important not to let his head fill up on notions, his ability is comparable to Ireland’s number one out-half who has Grand Slam ambitions of his own this year.

“Sam has the potential to be a top player; he’s a big boy at 6ft and over 90 kilos so he would remind you a little bit of Johnny Sexton. He has the same drive as Johnny.

“But don’t worry, there’s loads of things we can do better.”

The two yellow cards are about the only black marks on Ireland’s copy book from the France win. The first was given to George Hadden for multiple penalties in Ireland’s ’22, while second-row Diarmuid Mangan was also sent to the bin for a high tackle.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

But Ireland’s overall display included far more pros than cons. In addition to Prendergast’s excellent game, scrum-half Fintan Gunne and Ireland’s number eight Brian Gleeson also impressed. Gunne looked very assured with ball in hand and made some brilliant gains which was a key part of the workload involved in Ireland’s second try by Hugh Gavin.

Gleeson delivered Ireland’s third try, utilising all the power of his towering frame to quickly pick and go at the end of a patient run of phases to press down and put Ireland four points ahead with 10 minutes to go.

There was also a super exhibition of Irish defending on 52 minutes that bodes well for Murphy’s side going into the remainder of the Six Nations. France were attacking strongly and their scrum-half Leo Carbonneau cleverly decided to switch the play and stretch Ireland’s line across the pitch. Their plan almost worked but the Ireland full-back Henry McErlean reacted in time to sprint back into space and halt the attack.

As things stand, England are at the top of the U20 table as Ireland failed to pick up the French pockets for a bonus point. But the Grand Slam and Six Nations champions are still in good shape as they prepare for their trip to Italy on Friday, 24 February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!