Evan O'Connell to captain Ireland for U20 Six Nations campaign

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy today named a 31-man squad for the U20 Six Nations, including four players who were involved in last year’s Grand Slam-winning campaign and second place finish at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Munster second row Evan O’Connell has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against France at Stade Maurice David on Saturday, 3 February.

O’Connell and second row partner Joe Hopes, alongside back row Brian Gleeson and centre Hugh Gavin, are named in the squad having featured for Murphy’s side last year.

Advertisement

Ireland open their Championship away in France before back-to-back home matches at Musgrave Park against Italy on 9 February and Wales on 23 February.

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with England at The Rec in Bath on 8 March, before concluding the Championship against Scotland in Cork on 15 March.

Speaking at today’s squad announcement, Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the Championship, with Willie Faloon (defence and lineout) and Aaron Dundon (scrum and contact coach) continuing in their roles and former Ireland international Ian Keatley joining the team as backs coach.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

Ireland U20 squad:

Forwards:

Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster)

Ben Howard (Terenure College/Leinster)

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Henry Walker (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Andrew Sparrow (UCD/Leinster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian/Munster) (capt)

Alan Spicer (UCD/Leinster)

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Sean Edogbo (UCC/Munster)

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Luke Murphy (Shannon/Munster)

Backs:

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Tadhg Brophy (Naas /Leinster)

Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf /Leinster)

Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians/Connacht)

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Rory Ellerby (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD/Leinster)

Finn Treacy (Galwegians/Connacht)

Stephen Kiely (Shannon/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (UCC/Munster)

Fixtures: