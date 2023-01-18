Leinster hooker named captain as Ireland U20 Six Nations squad is announced

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has announced a 32-man squad for the Ireland U20s Six Nations championship which begins next month.

Seven players who were involved in last year’s Championship and U20 Summer Series have been included in the selection, as Ireland seek to defend their Grand Slam success.

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy has been named as captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February [Kick-off 7pm, Virgin Media].

Leinster duo Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh, as well as Ulster back row James McNabney have all been included along with Sam Prendergast, Charlie Irvine, Harry West and George Hadden.

After facing Wales, Ireland will host France in Round 2 at Musgrave Park. That will be followed by a clash with Italy before travelling to Scotland and finishing up with a home tie against England in Cork.

Willie Faloon [defence and lineout] and Mark Sexton [backs and attack] will continue in their roles as part of the backroom staff, while Aaron Dundon will join the team as the scrum and contact coach.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said following the squad announcement.

“We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

Ireland U20 Six Nations Fixtures:

Friday, 3 February: Wales v Ireland, Colwyn Bay, 7pm [Virgin Media]

Friday, 10 February: Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 8pm [RTÉ]

Friday, 24 February: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.15pm [RTÉ]

Friday, 10 March: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun Stadium, 7.15pm [RTÉ]

Sunday, 19 March: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 5pm [Virgin Media].

Ireland U20s Squad

Forwards:

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster)

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (DUFC/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Backs:

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster)