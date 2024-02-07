Grand Slam star Gleeson not named in squad as Ireland U20s reshuffle pack for Italy clash

BRIAN GLEESON, ONE of the stars from Ireland’s U20 Six Nations Grand Slam success last year, has not been included in the squad that will face Italy in Cork this weekend after picking up a minor knock.

Gleeson impressed in Ireland’s Six Nations opener last Saturday, powering through for a try in their thrilling win over France. The Tipperary youngster is a notable absentee in Richie Murphy’s selection this weekend, but is not expected to miss too much time on the sidelines as they welcome the Italians to Musgrave’s Virgin Media Park to continue their title defence. Luke Murphy comes in as his replacement at eight.

There are two other changes in the Ireland pack for the Friday night clash as Stephen Smyth and Jacob Boyd come into the front row while Danny Sheahan is named among the replacements. Andrew Sparrow, who started the game against France last weekend, has also not been named in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Seán Edogbo — brother of Munster’s Edwin — features among the replacements. An emerging backrower, Gleeson’s absence paves the way for the Cobh man’s opportunity on the bench.

Ireland U20 v Italy – Friday, Virgin Media Park [Kick-off, 7.15pm: Virgin Media Two

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

6. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).

