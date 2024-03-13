Sean Edogbo returns to Ireland back row for U20 Six Nations championship shot

SEAN EDOGBO RETURNS to the Ireland U20s back row for their sold-out Six Nations finale against Scotland.

Three-in-a-row chasing Ireland currently lie second in the table, trailing England by a point ahead of Friday night’s decisive final round of matches.

Head coach Richie Murphy makes two changes to the team which started last week’s thrilling 32-32 draw against England in Bath.

Ulster’s Henry Walker gets the nod ahead of Danny Sheahan at hooker, while Edogbo returns at blindside flanker, with Joe Hopes pushing into the second row and Alan Spicer missing out.

Kick-off at Virgin Media Park is at 7pm on Friday night, with coverage live on Virgin Media Two.

Ireland U20s v Scotland

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Finn Treacy

13. Wilhelm de Klerk

12. Hugh Gavin

11. Hugo McLaughlin

10. Jack Murphy

9. Oliver Coffey

1. Alex Usanov

2. Henry Walker

3. Jacob Boyd

4. Joe Hopes

5. Evan O’Connell (capt)

6. Sean Edogbo

7. Bryn Ward

8. Luke Murphy

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan

17. Ben Howard

18. Patreece Bell

19. Billy Corrigan

20. James McKillop

21. Tadhg Brophy

22. Sean Naughton

23. Davy Colbert