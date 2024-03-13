Sean Edogbo returns to Ireland back row for U20 Six Nations championship shot

SEAN EDOGBO RETURNS to the Ireland U20s back row for their sold-out Six Nations finale against Scotland.
Three-in-a-row chasing Ireland currently lie second in the table, trailing England by a point ahead of Friday night’s decisive final round of matches.
Head coach Richie Murphy makes two changes to the team which started last week’s thrilling 32-32 draw against England in Bath.
Ulster’s Henry Walker gets the nod ahead of Danny Sheahan at hooker, while Edogbo returns at blindside flanker, with Joe Hopes pushing into the second row and Alan Spicer missing out.
Kick-off at Virgin Media Park is at 7pm on Friday night, with coverage live on Virgin Media Two.
Ireland U20s v Scotland
15. Ben O’Connor
14. Finn Treacy
13. Wilhelm de Klerk
12. Hugh Gavin
11. Hugo McLaughlin
10. Jack Murphy
9. Oliver Coffey
1. Alex Usanov
2. Henry Walker
3. Jacob Boyd
4. Joe Hopes
5. Evan O’Connell (capt)
6. Sean Edogbo
7. Bryn Ward
8. Luke Murphy
Replacements:
16. Danny Sheahan
17. Ben Howard
18. Patreece Bell
19. Billy Corrigan
20. James McKillop
21. Tadhg Brophy
22. Sean Naughton
23. Davy Colbert