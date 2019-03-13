Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory

THE IRELAND U20 TEAM to take on Wales on Friday evening [KO 7.05pm, RTÉ 2] shows one change from the side that clinched the Six Nations title last weekend.

Harry Byrne returns for the Grand Slam bid in Colwyn Bay, having missed out on the win over France in Cork due to injury. He replaces Ben Healy at out-half in Noel McNamara’s side.

“It was great to win the title with last week’s win over France, but it’s testament to the players how they’ve parked the victory and are fully focused on what can be achieved in Wales this Friday night,” said McNamara.

“They are a really tight knit-group, which I think has been evident in their performances over the last number of weeks. They have one final test this week and the group are really relishing the challenge and opportunity that Friday will bring.”

Victory at Parc Eirias will secure a first U20 Grand Slam for Ireland since 2007, when a team that included the likes of Keith Earls and Cian Healy achieved that feat by overcoming Italy on the final weekend of the championship.

Ireland U20s (v Wales):

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster — captain)

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

22. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: