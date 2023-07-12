Advertisement
Fintan Gunne of Ireland.
Ireland make one change to side for U20 World Rugby Championship final
Head coach Richie Murphy says players want to “finish the season on the ultimate high” against France on Friday.
893
1
25 minutes ago

IRELAND HEAD COACH Richie Murphy says his players are relishing the opportunity “to finish the season on the ultimate high” when they take on France in Friday’s U20 World Rugby Championship final.

James McNabney is the only change in the starting XV which beat hosts South Africa last weekend, as he comes into the back row alongside Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson, while Diarmuid Mangan switches to second row.

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team,” Murphy said.

“We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final.

“The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead,” the head coach continued.

“The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high.”

Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and James Nicholson continue in the back three, with John Devine and Hugh Gavin named in the midfield, and Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast the half-backs.

In the pack, Paddy McCarthy, captain Gus McCarthy and Ronan Foxe are in the front row, with Mangan joining Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

Kick-off at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town is 6pm Irish time and it’s live on Virgin Media Two.

 

Ireland (v France)

  • 15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)
  • 14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)
  • 13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)
  • 11. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)
  • 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)
  • 9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 1. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
  • 2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)
  • 3. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • 4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)
  • 5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
  • 7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster)
  • 8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)
  • 17. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)
  • 18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)
  • 19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)
  • 20. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)
  • 21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)
  • 22. Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)
  • 23. Sam Berman (Dublin University/Leinster).

 

