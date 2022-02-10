Murphy makes four changes to Ireland U20s team to play France

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has named his team for the Ireland U20s second game of the 2022 Six Nations.

Ireland take on France in Aix-en-Provence on Friday [KO 8pm, Virgin Media Two], with Murphy making four changes to the side from last weekend’s bonus-point win over Wales in Cork.

Aitzol King, Daniel Hawkshaw, Ethan Coughlan and Rory McGuire all come into the starting XV. King joins Munster’s Patrick Campbell and fellow Leinster prospect Shane Mallon in the back-three, with Hawkshaw partnering Ben Brownlee in midfield.

📋 Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s Match Day squad, sponsored by @PwCIreland, for Friday's Six Nations clash against France. 🟢#FutureIsGreen | #FRAvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 9, 2022

Coughlan, who made his Munster senior debut in the Heineken Champions Cup before Christmas, comes in at half-back alongside Charlie Tector.

There is just one change in the pack as tighthead McGuire is drafted into the front row alongside Jack Boyle and hooker James McCormick.

UCD team-mates Mark Morrissey and Conor O’Tighearnaigh continue together in the second row, while Reuben Crothers once again leads the side from an unchanged back row.

James McNabney and James Culhane, who was the player-of-the-match last Friday, complete the line-up.

“We were pleased with the performance and result in round one, but we’ve had to turn the page quickly ahead of a big challenge on Friday night,” Murphy said.

“The players acquitted themselves well last week and we have been able to focus on the areas of our game that need refinement this week.

“There is no greater test than going away to France and the group are excited about that challenge.”

Ireland U20s (to play France)

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Ben Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

21. Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)