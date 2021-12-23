Membership : Access or Sign Up
Faloon, Duffy and Sexton join Ireland U20s backroom ahead of Six Nations

Head coach Richie Murphy ‘very lucky’ to bring in three coaches ahead of 2022 campaign.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 11:05 AM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Richie Murphy has confirmed his coaching team ahead of the upcoming Six Nations campaign.

Frmer Connacht and Ulster flanker Willie Faloon joins the set-up as defence coach while former Connacht coach Jimmy Duffy will be the forwards coach.

Mark Sexton — brother of Johnny and currently the Elite Player Development Officer in Connacht — has been appointed as backs and skills coach.

“We’re very lucky to have the calibre of coach and person in our set-up,” Murphy said.

“Jimmy is a very experienced coach from his time with Connacht and the guys will learn a lot from him. Both Willie and Mark are excellent young coaches and have fitted in really well already, adding a huge amount to the environment.”

Ireland are scheduled to play a challenge match against a Munster development squad on 30 December as preparations continue for the Six Nations opener against Wales in Musgrave Park on 4 February.

Murphy added: “We’ve had two camps in recent weeks and you can already see the information being passed over to the players and that has been invaluable for the wider group as we build towards 2022.

“You can see the coaches building nice relationships with the players and that puts us in a good place.”

