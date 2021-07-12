Murphy makes seven changes to Ireland U20s team to play France

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made wholesale changes to his Ireland team for tomorrow’s U20 Six Nations meeting with France in Cardiff [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ 2].

After last week’s comeback win against Italy, Murphy has made seven changes to the starting XV as Ireland look to finish their campaign on a high.

Leinster’s Jamie Osborne retains his place at full-back with Ben Moxham and Shane Jennings named on the wings.

Cathal Forde, who impressed off the bench against Italy, starts in midfield alongside Jude Postlethwaite, while Conor McKee and Nathan Doak form an all-Ulster half-back pairing, with the later shifting from scrum-half to out-half.

Temi Lasisi, Ronan Loughnane and Sam Illo will line out in the front row, while Mark Morrissey and Harry Sheridan continue their second row partnership.

Leinster’s Alex Soroka starts at blindside, with Oisin McCormack at openside as captain Alex Kendellen – who scored two tries against Italy – moves back to number eight as he makes his fifth start of the tournament.

“It has been a long Championship but the group has been able to refocus and reset after last week’s win over Italy and we’re all really looking forward to the last game of the campaign.,” Murphy said.

“It has taken a huge effort from everyone involved but we have grown as a squad over the last five weeks and we’re excited to see how we can perform against France.”

Ireland U20s (v France)

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

11. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

10. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster

9. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Temi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

19. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

21. Will Reilly (St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

23. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

24. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)

25. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

26. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)



