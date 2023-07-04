Minute's silence to be held in memory of Greig Oliver ahead of U20 World Cup games

A MINUTE’S SILENCE will be held before all six games at the U20 World Championship today following the tragic death of Munster coach Greig Oliver.

The Scottish native passed away following a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday. Oliver was in South Africa with his family supporting his son Jack, who is a member of the Ireland U20s squad competing at the World Championships.

Ireland play Fiji in their final Pool B game at 12.30pm Irish time today as they look to book a place in the semi-finals. Greig’s son, Jack, had been named on the bench for the game.

The Ireland squad will also wear black armbands in memory of the two Dublin students who died on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall were on holiday after completing their Leaving Cert. The two teenagers were former pupils of St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, and were known to members of the Ireland U20s squad. Six of the squad that travelled to South Africa are former pupils of St Michael’s.

Speaking before the news of Oliver’s passing yesterday, Ireland head coach Richie Murphy said it had been a difficult couple of days for his squad following the tragic news in Greece.

“I think the guys are definitely in a little bit of shock, devastated in obviously what’s happened,” Murphy said.

“I think that’s through the whole squad. Obviously some guys know the young boys a lot better than some of the other members.

“Everyone is in the same sort of position where it’s shock. We’ve our doctor on hand, he’s looking after the guys. We’ve had a number of conversations with a couple of them and the guys were obviously very upset yesterday but definitely feeling a little bit better today and probably, not come to terms with it, but clarified what’s happening in their heads.”

