Murphy names unchanged Irish U20s side for Italy clash

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has named an unchanged matchday squad for Friday’s U20s Six Nations clash with Italy in Treviso. [Kick-off 7.15pm, live RTÉ2].

Hence Gus McCarthy captains the side at hooker, alongside George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy in the front row. Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh are the second-row pairing, while James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson make up the back-row.

Fintan Gunne partners talismanic out-half Sam Prendergast at half-back, with Hugh Cooney and John Devine the midfield partnership. Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Hugh Gavin are the back three.

Ireland have won their opening two games against Wales and France, as they seek back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams at U20 level.

Ireland U20s vs Italy

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster), 14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster); 13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), 12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht); 11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), 9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); 1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), 2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), 3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); 4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), 5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); 6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), 7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), 8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster), 17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), 18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), 19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), 20. Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster), 21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), 22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht), 23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).