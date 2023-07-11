The talented Ireland U20s players who have earned a place in the final

THIS FRIDAY, RICHIE Murphy’s talented team will try to win Ireland’s first world title at U20 level.

Standing in their way is an impressive French side who have blasted past Japan, New Zealand, Wales, and England so far in this World Championship.

It will take Ireland’s best performance yet to claim the trophy but this highly promising group of players have many reasons to be confident. These are the young men who have brought Ireland to the brink of a world title.

Loosehead prop

Having started four of the five Grand Slam games at tighthead, the expectation was that Paddy McCarthy would continue in that slot in South Africa but after featuring there in the opening draw against England, he has switched to loosehead to devastating effect.

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Ireland prop Paddy McCarthy. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

McCarthy, the younger brother of Leinster and Ireland lock Joe, is a big, explosive athlete whose power has been important in the carry, tackle, breakdown, and scrum. A product of Blackrock College who now plays with Trinity, he has been confirmed as a new addition to the Leinster academy.

Clontarf man George Hadden started the opening game at loosehead but was forced off at half time, returning to start against Fiji as Ireland rotated and then coming off the bench in the semi-final. A former Gorey RFC player who came through the Leinster pipeline and represents Clontarf, Hadden is joining the Munster academy this summer.

Gonzaga College alumnus George Morris, who is now with Lansdowne, played the second half against England and was an unused replacement in the Fiji game.

Hooker

Fittingly, Ireland captain Gus McCarthy - no relation to prop Paddy – grew up on Rugby Road in Dublin. He is an all-action player with a complete skillset to go on top of his relentless physicality.

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Captain Gus McCarthy has been excellent. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

In many ways, McCarthy is similar to senior Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan. The promising Irish skipper led Blackrock to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup last year and is now with UCD. He’s another of the Leinster academy Year 1 crew and a big prospect for the future.

Munster man Danny Sheahan, who came through PBC and now represents UCC, started the Fiji game at hooker and has replaced McCarthy in two other games. The nephew of former Ireland and Munster hooker Frankie, Sheahan is underage again next season. Max Clein - also from Munster – was an unused replacement against England and featured off the bench in the win over Fiji.

Tighthead prop

With Paddy McCarthy switching across to loosehead for the second game against Australia, the previously uncapped Ronan Foxe has taken over at tighthead in outstanding fashion.

Darren Stewart / INPHO Westmeath man Ronan Foxe. Darren Stewart / INPHO / INPHO

The Westmeath man – who played with the Midland Warriors RFC before starring for Tullamore RFC and moving on to Old Belvedere – is a big unit but has plenty of agility, as demonstrated at the defensive breakdown. His scrummaging has been excellent, with Foxe’s solidity at tighthead allowing McCarthy to attack over on the other side.

The imposing Fiachna Barrett started against Fiji and has come off the bench in the other three games. The Connacht academy man came through Ballina RFC and now plays for Corinthians. His multi-sport background is evident in his handling skills, while his power is useful too.

Second row

Ireland are lucky to have a nice bit of depth in this department, but Conor O’Tighearnaigh has been a key figure as the lineout leader for this Irish side, having also featured last season.



SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Conor O'Tighearnaigh [right] is a key man in the second row. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Yet another lock from the St Michael’s College production line, UCD and Leinster academy man O’Tighearnaigh has combined set-piece smarts with the kind of physical edge all the Irish forwards bring.

He has linked well with Ulster’s skillful Charlie Irvine in Ireland’s two most impressive performances. Irvine, who didn’t play in the Six Nations but featured with the U20s last summer, has also shone for Queen’s University and is now part of the Ulster academy.

Munster academy lock Evan O’Connell, the nephew of Ireland legend Paul, started the opening game against England and the win over Fiji, showing a range of skills that includes jackal turnovers. He backed up O’Tighearnaigh and Irvine in the semi-final. O’Connell will be eligible again next season.

O’Connell was paired with Joe Hopes in the second row for the Fiji victory. Hopes is heading into Year 2 of the academy in Ulster, who are excited about his potential.

Back row

The man who has grabbed the most attention in this area is Brian Gleeson, whose sheer size is matched by explosive power, pace, and a well-rounded skillset that allows him to pass accurately when he’s not carrying. He’s also capable of winning breakdown turnovers when he’s not smashing people in the tackle.

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Brian Gleeson [left] with Oscar Cawley. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

A product of Thurles RFC and Rockwell College, Gleeson is a former Tipperary underage hurler who has been signed up by the Munster academy. Remarkably, he is eligible for the Ireland U20s again next season.

Gleeson was on the bench for the opening game against England, with Ulster man James McNabney starting at number eight before moving to blindside flanker for the win over Australia. McNabney, who is in his second season with the U20s, was excellent before being banned for a high tackle. However, he is available again for the final.

Diarmuid Mangan, who played in the second row for the Grand Slam campaign and also featured at this level in 2022, has been excellent in the back row in this competition, continuing to deliver his usual levels of aggression and gainline progress. The former Newbridge College student, now with UCD, is a superb athlete.

In the number seven shirt, Munster man Ruadhan Quinn has been unsurprisingly effective. Already capped at senior level by his province and heading into Year 2 of the Munster academy, the former Crescent College back row is a smart, dynamic presence. He will be a key man again in the final.

The other back row Ireland have used in this tournament is Dan Barron, who came through St Michael’s College and plays with Trinity. Barron started against Fiji and came off the bench in the semi-final victory over South Africa.

Halfbacks

Continuing their impressive partnership from the Grand Slam success, scrum-half Fintan Gunne and out-half Sam Prendergast have been steady heads in guiding this talented team.

Darren Stewart / INPHO Ireland scrum-half Fintan Gunne. Darren Stewart / INPHO / INPHO

Gunne is a strong decision-maker with the ability to snipe at the fringes of rucks and mauls, while his passing is crisp and his kicking continues to improve. Another St Michael’s alumnus, Gunne is now part of the Leinster academy and travelled to South Africa with Leo Cullen’s senior side for their two-game URC tour late last season.

As he showed in the Six Nations this year, Prendergast is the most exciting U20 out-half in the game and he has already won senior caps with Leinster. He had a frustrating day off the tee against England but showed his class in that regard in the semi-final. Prendergast’s vision and passing range are strengths, while he is a confident play-caller and, like Gunne, makes good decisions during play. His kicking from hand is another obvious quality, with Prendergast’s long spiral kicks a real throwback.

Naas man Oscar Cawley has been back-up to Gunne at scrum-half and also started against Fiji when the Irish team was rotated. Capable of playing at a high tempo, he has impressed in the All-Ireland League.

Of course, Ireland’s squad for this competition also includes Munster academy scrum-half Jack Oliver, who has returned home with his family after the death of his father, Greig, while in South Africa to support Jack.

Jack came off the bench in the win over Australia and was set to play against Fiji too. His team-mates are motivated to bring a medal home for the Garryowen player.

Meanwhile, Prendergast has been supported at out-half by Connacht academy playmaker Harry West, who developed at Ballina RFC and now plays for Buccaneers, and Trinity out-half Matthew Lynch, formerly of Terenure College and the Dublin minor footballers.

Centres

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO John Devine has been impactful at 12. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Connacht have a real gem on their hands in John Devine, who has been superb in the number 12 shirt, as he was during the Grand Slam campaign.

Devine, who came through Garbally College and plays for Corinthians RFC, is a gritty presence in midfield, capable of creating choke tackle situations or chopping down bigger men. In attack, he has combined aggressive carrying with some lovely subtle passing.

Devine was initially partnered again by the clever, combative Leinster academy centre Hugh Cooney but the latter was unlucky to suffer a head injury and be banned for a high tackle in the opening game against England, which has ruled him out of the rest of the championship.

Connacht Hugh Gavin, who started the England game on the left wing, moved into the number 13 shirt against Australia and South Africa, offering more of the same power and pace that made him a threat on the edge. Gavin has played a lot of his rugby in midfield with Coláiste Iognáid and Galwegians, so his comfort in moving was no surprise.

The Ireland coaches will have been pleased with the impact made by Trinity’s Sam Berman, a late addition to the squad in South Africa. The former St. Michael’s College student was excellent in his half-hour off the bench in the semi-final, putting his hand up for a start in the decider.

Back threes

An ever-present for Ireland at fullback, Terenure RFC’s Henry McErlean has demonstrated how smart a player he is. Having grown up in Antrim and first played rugby with Ballymena, the former hurler started to mark himself out as a prospect in St Michael’s College.

Darren Stewart / INPHO Henry McErlean scores against England. Darren Stewart / INPHO / INPHO

McErlean has been a calm presence in the number 15 shirt, with his footwork capable of causing havoc for defences. His catch-pass skills are sharp too and while he’s not the biggest in a squad of behemoths, McErlean is not short of bravery.

Another man to start all four games is Naas RFC’s Andrew Osborne, the younger brother of another big Leinster prospect, Jamie. The Ireland U20s wing has been dangerous in possession, as well as making some crucial scramble tackles. He is heading into Year 1 of the Leinster academy and will aim to follow in Jamie’s footsteps.

With Hugh Gavin slotting into midfield after Hugh Cooney’s suspension, James Nicholson of UCD has been given the chance to impress out wide. He showed his acceleration with a smart finish for the first of his two tries in the semi-final and his background as a fullback means he’s a confident decision-maker.

Ulster academy man Rory Telfer, who was with the U20s last season too, came off the bench against Australia but was red-carded for a high tackle. Formerly a student at Coleraine Grammar and now playing club rugby with Queen’s University, Telfer is available again for the final.