Ireland to begin U20 Six Nations defence away to Wales

Richie Murphy’s side won the Grand Slam earlier this year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 3:29 PM
Ireland were crowned 2022 champions back in March.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2023 U20 Six Nations have been released today. 

Reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland will begin their defence away to Wales on Friday, 3 February.

Richie Murphy’s side then host France the following weekend. After a rest week, it’s two away games – against Italy and Scotland.

Their campaign is scheduled to end at home to England on Sunday, 19 March.

The games will be shown in Ireland on RTÉ and Virgin Media, as well as BBC and S4C in the UK, L’Equipe in France and Sky Italia in Italy. 

2023 U20 Six Nations fixtures

Friday, 3 February 
Wales v Ireland, 7pm
England v Scotland, 7pm
Italy v France, 8pm

Friday, 10 February 
Ireland v France, 8pm
England v Italy, 7pm
Scotland v Wales, 7.15pm

Friday, 24 February 
Italy v Ireland, 7.15pm
Wales v England, 7.15pm
France v Scotland, 8pm

Friday, 10 March 
Scotland v Ireland, 7.15pm
Italy v Wales, 7.15pm
England v France, 8pm

Sunday, 19 March
Ireland v England, 5pm
Scotland v Italy, 2pm
France v Wales, 8pm

