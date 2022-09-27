Ireland to begin U20 Six Nations defence away to Wales

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2023 U20 Six Nations have been released today.

Reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland will begin their defence away to Wales on Friday, 3 February.

Richie Murphy’s side then host France the following weekend. After a rest week, it’s two away games – against Italy and Scotland.

Their campaign is scheduled to end at home to England on Sunday, 19 March.

The games will be shown in Ireland on RTÉ and Virgin Media, as well as BBC and S4C in the UK, L’Equipe in France and Sky Italia in Italy.

2023 U20 Six Nations fixtures

Friday, 3 February

Wales v Ireland, 7pm

England v Scotland, 7pm

Italy v France, 8pm

Friday, 10 February

Ireland v France, 8pm

England v Italy, 7pm

Scotland v Wales, 7.15pm

Friday, 24 February

Italy v Ireland, 7.15pm

Wales v England, 7.15pm

France v Scotland, 8pm

Friday, 10 March

Scotland v Ireland, 7.15pm

Italy v Wales, 7.15pm

England v France, 8pm

Sunday, 19 March

Ireland v England, 5pm

Scotland v Italy, 2pm

France v Wales, 8pm

