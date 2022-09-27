Ireland to begin U20 Six Nations defence away to Wales

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2023 U20 Six Nations have been released today.
Reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland will begin their defence away to Wales on Friday, 3 February.
Richie Murphy’s side then host France the following weekend. After a rest week, it’s two away games – against Italy and Scotland.
Their campaign is scheduled to end at home to England on Sunday, 19 March.
The games will be shown in Ireland on RTÉ and Virgin Media, as well as BBC and S4C in the UK, L’Equipe in France and Sky Italia in Italy.
2023 U20 Six Nations fixtures
Friday, 3 February
Wales v Ireland, 7pm
England v Scotland, 7pm
Italy v France, 8pm
Friday, 10 February
Ireland v France, 8pm
England v Italy, 7pm
Scotland v Wales, 7.15pm
Friday, 24 February
Italy v Ireland, 7.15pm
Wales v England, 7.15pm
France v Scotland, 8pm
Friday, 10 March
Scotland v Ireland, 7.15pm
Italy v Wales, 7.15pm
England v France, 8pm
Sunday, 19 March
Ireland v England, 5pm
Scotland v Italy, 2pm
France v Wales, 8pm
